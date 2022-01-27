6 foods are damaging your teeth and you should be careful

Have one well-groomed mouth goes beyond the aesthetic issue, as it also involves health. For this reason, it is essential to maintain hygiene in the correct way and pay attention to what you eat. That’s right. THE oral health is directly related to diet.

Read more: List: Foods that increase and improve health

It is indisputable that the best way to avoid mouth problems is to invest in regular brushing and professional cleaning once a year. However, some foods can interfere with the well-being of the mouth, and for that reason they deserve attention.

6 worst foods for oral health

1. Sweets

These foods damage tooth enamel. Any type of candy causes this effect, especially the more acidic ones.

2. bread

With the chewing of food, saliva converts starches into sugars, a substance that contributes to the appearance of cavities.

3. Ice

Even if it’s just water, chewing ice can damage the enamel, even chipping or breaking the crown of the tooth.

4. Citrus fruits

Some acidic foods, such as citrus fruits and vinegar, can damage tooth enamel. Even that water with the juice of half a lemon can harm the health of your mouth.

5. French fries

Because it contains a large amount of starch, the potato is an ingredient that can turn into sugar and damage your teeth. To prevent this from happening, the tip is to brush your teeth and floss as soon as you finish your meal.

6. Carbonated drinks

They stimulate the production of acids that damage teeth. Therefore, after drinking any drink of this type, wait a while before brushing your teeth so as not to aggravate the situation in your mouth.