67-year-old man undergoes hernia surgery, doctors discover uterus and ovaries – Marie Claire Magazine

67-year-old undergoes hernia surgery and doctors discover uterus and ovaries (Photo: Getty Image)

A 67-year-old man was surprised to undergo surgery at a hospital in Kosovo, Russia. The patient, who is a father of three, underwent a hernia operation and doctors discovered he had a uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries, as well as a missing testicle.

According to publication of daily maildoctors concluded that the elderly man had normal male genitalia with persistent mullerian duct syndrome (PMDS), an extremely rare condition that occurs when men also have female reproductive organs alongside the penis and scrotum.

The case was revealed in the magazine Urology Case Reports by professionals working at the University of Prishtina. The publication also reported that the gentleman complained of pain and swelling in the groin area that persisted for ten years and increased when he stood up or coughed, but flattened when he lay down.

Before undergoing an intervention, he had been diagnosed with an inguinal hernia, when tissue penetrates the groin at the top of the inner thigh. However, while undergoing surgery, surgeons inspected the mass and found the female reproductive organ.

According to the publication, only 200 cases have been reported of the condition in the medical literature that occurs when men also have female reproductive organs alongside the penis and scrotum.

People diagnosed with PMDS have an inguinal hernia as their main symptom. It is estimated that between 30 and 80% of patients suffer from inguinal hernia, infertility or pseudohermaphroditism.