8 options for guilt-free eating and weight loss

Talking about good carbohydrates, for some people, is something unimaginable. After all, for a long time there was a belief that this macronutrient was, in fact, a great villain in healthy diets and, mainly, in weight loss.

However, it is necessary to remember that good carbohydrates not only exist, but also perform essential functions for the proper functioning of the body. When consumed correctly, they are good sources of energy, glucose level controllers and insulin regulators. Essential, whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle mass or simply have a healthier life.

What probably raises doubts in people and makes them afraid if there really are good carbohydrates to eat without guilt, are the care we should take with specific types of macronutrients: refined and industrialized ones. Present in sweets, pasta and cookies, they are usually found in the form of sugar and white flour.

“When we talk about this care, we are not referring to fruits and roots, but the process of adding a lot of sugar and flour to food in a non-calculated way. This leads to some metabolic changes, such as insulin resistance, increased fat in general (especially abdomen), diabetes and excess cholesterol”, warns nutritionist Isabela Zago.

To prevent this from happening, the professional has separated eight good carbohydrate options, which you can eat without guilt and even add to a weight loss diet. Of course, as long as everything is properly calculated and adjusted to your conditions and goals. Check out:

Oat; Fruits (whole and unprocessed); Sweet potato; Brown rice; Baroa potato (or manioc); Whole grain bread; Grains (peas, beans, chickpeas and lentils); seeds.

These good carbs are known to have a low glycemic index and consequently slower absorption in the body. This means that the body will gradually produce energy and, therefore, will hardly use up all those calories. Thus avoiding the stock in the form of fat.

Carbohydrates based on sugar and white flour are quickly absorbed by the body, causing large energy spikes. Most of the time these calories are not fully used and, in addition to causing damage to health, they are stored in the form of fat.

“Carbohydrates are welcome as long as they are planned. Each person must be evaluated individually. We must organize and understand if that patient has any pathological condition. If it is a diabetic patient, for example, the recommendation is different from a patient who wants just lose weight”, concludes Isabela.

Source: Isabela Zago, nutritionist at Clínica Corporeum, in Brasília.