A 737 MAX plane lands for the first time in Antarctica; watch and understand what he went to do there

The 737 MAX-8 in Antarctica – Image: Sven Lidström, via Smartwings





On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Czech airline Smartwings landed a Boeing 737 MAX-8 at Troll Airfield on the northern tip of Antarctica, marking the first time a 737 MAX has landed on the icy continent in history.

The flight was chartered by Aircontact to transport Norwegian Polar Institute members to their base. The Troll Research Station is 235 kilometers offshore on the eastern part of the Princess Martha Coast in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica.

Managed by the Norwegian Polar Institute, the station is dedicated to environmental and climate monitoring, scientific research and mapping. The track is built on a glacier at an altitude of 1,232 meters.

The aircraft landing and taxiing are shown in the following two videos:

Let odstartoval z norského Oslo a po mezipřistání v čadském N’Djamena směřoval do jihoafrického Kapského města, odkud zamířil na Antarktidu. Let na trase Kapské Město – Troll Airfield trval 6 hodin. Na Antarktidě letadlo stravilo 120 minut. 📸: Sven Lidström pic.twitter.com/u0kNmU5PdU — Smartwings (@SmartwingsGroup) January 26, 2022





According to the airline, the flight beyond the Southern Arctic Circle was smooth. The Smartwings Boeing 737 MAX, registered under the registration OK-SWB, took off from Oslo, Norway, with a stopover in N’Djamena, Chad, and bound for Cape Town, South Africa.

From Cape Town, the aircraft headed to Antarctica. The flight lasted 6 hours and the plane stayed at Troll Airfield for 2 hours before departing again for Oslo via Cape Town.

The 737 MAX arriving in Antarctica – Image: FlightRadar24

The crew of the Smartwings aircraft received ongoing weather reports and updates on airport operability during flight via datalink and satellite phone communication.

The ice rink is 3,000 meters long. The surface was specifically prepared and braking capacity measured by the Norwegian Polar Institute prior to the operation to allow for landing and take-off in accordance with the aircraft manufacturer’s regulations and standards while maintaining all safety margins.

Landing on a glacier requires a specially trained crew consisting of 3 experienced commanders. They were Tomáš Nevole, Jan Šťastný and Lubomír Malík.





“It is necessary to prepare carefully for such a flight. Preparations took many months and the flight and landing went without a hitch.” said Smartwings commander and flight director Tomáš Nevole.

The three pilots had to undergo special training to familiarize themselves with the area and the airstrip. All crew members underwent Arctic Survival training. The aircraft was equipped with Polar survival kits, including polar clothing for the crew, and in addition, some critical spare parts were carried on board.

Image: Sven Lidström, via Smartwings

Image: Sven Lidström, via Smartwings (https://twitter.com/SmartwingsGroup/status/1486288481559236608)

The weather was closely monitored 5 days before the operation using the forecast from the German meteorological institutes DWD and AWI with resources in Antarctica.

For this type of operation, the company’s air traffic control designates at least one dispatcher who constantly monitors and assesses the runway and weather conditions, keeping in touch with the crew in case of any changes. During the flight, the technical condition of the aircraft is assessed by Smartwings’ technical department in Prague via an automated data link.

It is not possible to plan any alternate airports instead of Troll Airfield. The site has all the necessary equipment, including, but not limited to: adequate firefighting services, approach charts and experienced responsible personnel led by Sven Lidström of the Norwegian Polar Institute.

Image: Sven Lidström, via Smartwings

Image: Sven Lidström, via Smartwings





As it is an isolated airport, where there are no other landing options within range, it was necessary to obtain the assessment and approval of the Czech Aviation Authority for Troll as an Isolated Aerodrome.

Smartwings points out that its planes fly to more than 400 airports around the world and Antarctica was, until today, the only continent where a company plane had not yet landed.