About to sell Michael, club opens talks to take Marinho out of Santos

With Michael close to being traded with Arab football, Flamengo looked for Marinho as a possible replacement

THE Flamengo has not yet made major signings for 2022 after the arrival of the Portuguese Paulo Sousa. At the same time, the club is in danger of losing Michael, to the Al-Hilal.

The board, however, works with possible replacements for shirt 19. According to the journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by reporter Pedro Ivo Almeida, from ESPN Brazilthe name of Marino, of the saintswas sought.

According to the investigation, the deal for the Santos player depends on the sale of Michael. Marinho dreams of playing for Flamengo, but the negotiation with Santos is more complicated.

The striker was not related to Santos’ debut in the Paulista championship, without having been registered in the tournament so far. The club claims that the reason is a longer preparation of the athlete due to the physical wear and tear suffered.

Rumors since the end of last season, however, point to the player’s desire to leave the team in 2022, but the board prefers to sell him to a club abroad.

With the sale of Michael, Fla should receive around R$46 million in cash, with contracts already being prepared for the striker to sign for three seasons.