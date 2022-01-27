Accumulated, Mega-Sena promises prize of R$ 31 million this Thursday

Without paying the main prize in the last four contests, the Mega-Sena will be drawn again this Thursday (27) with the promise of paying R$ 31 million to the player who alone enters the six dozen revealed by the lottery.

The draw for contest 2,448 will be held from 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP).

If only one player takes the top tier prize and invests the BRL 31 million in savings, he will receive BRL 176,400 in income in the first month. If you prefer to invest in the real estate market, you can purchase 50 apartments at a cost of R$ 620,000 each.

Each game of six numbers costs R$ 4.50. Bets can be placed until 7 pm on the days of the draws at lottery outlets across the country, on Caixa’s Loterias Online portal and on the Loterias Caixa app.

This week, the lottery has one more draw. The Summer Mega-Week offers the bettor an extra chance, with draws this Thursday and Saturday (29). In this Tuesday’s draw (25), the numbers drawn were: 13 – 19 – 29 – 42 – 49 – 52.

Five dozen 42 bets hit, which received the prize of R$ 48.1 thousand. With the court, 3,080 bets took R$938 each.