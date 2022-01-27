Accumulated! Mega-Sena will pay BRL 31 million to the next winner

01/26/2022

For punters who were waiting for another opportunity to fulfill their dream of being a millionaire, the news is good. The Mega-Sena accumulated again. This time, in the amount of R$ 31 million, which will be drawn this Thursday (27/1). Last Tuesday (25/1), no bettor managed to hit the six tens of the 2447 contest, which had the numbers 13-19-29-42-49-52 drawn.

However, 42 bets hit five dozen and won the prize of R$ 48,167.42, one of the players played the game at the lottery at Rodoviária do Plano Piloto. Another 3,080 bets matched four numbers and, for these, the prize was BRL 938.32. The minimum amount for the Mega-Sena bet, with six tens, is R$ 4.50.

Anyone who wants to try their luck can play the game at any Caixa Loterias unit or online. To play the game online, you need to access the Loterias Caixa website and register. With all the data filled in, just choose the guesses, insert them in the cart and pay the bets using the registered credit card.

The minimum amount to bet on the platform is BRL 30 and the maximum is BRL 945 per day. The virtual service works 24 hours a day, but the deadline for each game is the same as the lottery. Caixa also makes available the Loterias Caixa application for users of the IOS system, and internet banking for those who have access to the system.

The draw for the mega accumulated on Thursday will be held from 20:00 at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo (SP). According to Caixa, the probability of hitting a six-number bet is one in more than 50 million.

