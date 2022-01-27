Africa’s Richest Boy Owns Mansion and Supercar Fleet

posted on 01/26/2022 17:59 / updated on 01/26/2022 17:59



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Africa’s richest child, nine-year-old Muhammed Awal Mustapha, has his own fleet of luxury cars and a collection of mansions. The boy, who goes by the nickname Mompha Junior on Instagram, shows off his fortune to more than 25,000 followers.

Muhammed is the son of multi-millionaire Ismailia Mustapha, who also goes by the name Mompha on Instagram and has taste as expensive as her son. According to the British website Daily Starhe amassed impressive wealth by being the CEO of Mompha Bureau De Change in Lagos Island, Nigeria.

A quick look at Monpha Senior’s Instagram account shows that ostentation runs in the family. The businessman is not shy about showing off luxurious cars, private jets and grand mansions that she has all over the world, including Dubai and Nigeria. In many of the photos, he poses with large wads of cash.

The nine-year-old’s page, like his father’s, is filled with pictures of luxury cars and mansions, apart from the designer clothes he wears. The boy’s possessions are, of course, gifts from his father, who bought him his first car (a silver Bentley) when he was just 6 years old. The boy also has a mansion of his own, an achievement he believes is worthy of praise.



