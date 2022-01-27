After being accused of censorship, Renascença Clube reverses its ban on political demonstrations | Fun



The Renascença Clube makes its traditional samba circle, commanded by Moacyr Luz, in honor of São Jorge on Monday – Disclosure

Published 01/26/2022 15:16 | Updated 01/26/2022 15:27

Rio – After issuing a statement banning political demonstrations at events held at the establishment and being accused of promoting censorship, the Renascença Clube issued a new statement to rectify its position. “Because of its own history of struggle for resistance, the club is not against political demonstrations and would never restrict the freedom of expression of anyone. The club is non-partisan, but it supports the right to democracy”, says text from the traditional stronghold of samba. in Andaraí, North Zone of Rio.

In the new statement, the presidency states that the club is a place “of samba and joy” and that it is not responsible for any political manifestation by the artists and the public. “It is worth clarifying that the directors of Renascença cannot issue their political-partisan opinions in compliance with what governs the club’s Statute”, he adds.

“Samba is the voice of the people and emerged from the resistance! The Renascença Clube is an active cultural strength for the preservation of human rights, the environment and the vulnerable. Its non-partisan political action does not disqualify it, much less away from the struggle to end inequalities and prejudices”, he continues.

The space, which has hosted the famous Samba do Trabalhador on Mondays for years, was founded in 1951 and is known for being a space for black resistance. It was even founded by middle-class blacks from Rio de Janeiro who were tired of suffering discrimination for singing samba and giving evidence to Afro-descendant traditions. Usually, after the shows, the public protests and shouts slogans against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which would not please some of the current leaders of the space.

samba revolt

In the first note, issued this Tuesday and deleted after samba dancers accused the space of promoting censorship, the president of Renascença Clube, Alexandre Luiz Xavier Alves, stated that the club’s statute “prohibits any manifestation of a political nature from being promoted in its premises. -partisan”. Despite this, he said that “Renascença Clube reaffirms its commitment, search and desire for a more egalitarian society”.

All this happened after a show by Moacyr Luz and Samba do Trabalhador, which took place last Monday and had the participation of singer Teresa Cristina. In contact with THE DAY before the second statement was published, they repudiated the censorship promoted by the club.

Teresa Cristina, who participated in the samba circle and paid tribute to Elza Soares, who passed away last week, reported being surprised by the club’s note, which she called “heavy, strange and does not say clearly what the thought behind it “.

“For me, a place that for so many years has received many samba people can be called a samba house. And the samba house is the people’s house. And the voice of the people always stands out. Especially in a place like this title. Samba is libertarian, revolutionary, contestant. You can’t say it’s samba and go against people’s freedom. This is very complex. I can’t describe it in a simple answer. But I think that in an election year, the house release a note that prohibits political demonstrations inside that place, it says that you can’t sing samba. I don’t know a more political discourse than samba”, declared the samba singer.

Asked about the popular demonstration that would have taken place last Monday and generated the publication of the note by the presidency of Renascença, the singer said that the only popular demonstration was samba.

“I sang ‘Meu Guri’ and the samba-enredo in honor of Elza made by the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel. star, one of the most important women in the history of Brazil, can bother someone. But that was my feeling there. I saw that face, but I was never afraid of an ugly face or a cross face. I let it go. Other than that, I didn’t see anything. Nothing happened. It was a completely normal Monday”, she assured.

Teresa Cristina, who usually accompanies Samba do Trabalhador, gives soup at shows and takes friends and family to visit the place, also reveals that she does not intend to return to the space because censorship is against her nature.

“I saw that a lot of people were outraged by the note. But there are also a bunch of people who call themselves samba dancers, they’re there and insulting me. Many people support this government of death. I can’t be in a place like this. Imagine! Samba does us good , renews us, brings us good energies, but we need to be free. We need to sing what we want. Nobody can come and tell you what you can say or how to behave because this is not samba, this is barracks. Nobody is there to receive order. I’m not, so I’m not going”, he concluded.

Moacyr Luz and Samba do Trabalhador used social media to speak out. “Samba, in its essence, has always been an act of resistance. A place where those who never had a voice can express themselves through art. Around here, we will always be tireless appreciators of freedom of expression, and against any kind of censorship,” he said in a statement.

In contact with THE DAY, Moacyr stated that the group does not have “the slightest pretension or desire to prevent” any spontaneous manifestation of the public in their shows.