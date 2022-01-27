After rising more than 2% with Fomc, Ibovespa slows down and closes at a high of 0.98%: what explains this movement?

At first, Ibovespa reacted with enthusiasm to the outcome of the first monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States. The index reached the maximum of the day, up 2.26%, and reached 112,694 points. The movement was short-lived and the Stock Exchange reduced gains, but still managed to post a second consecutive session of highs.

The Ibovespa rose 0.98% at the close, at 111,289 points. The financial volume traded on the day was R$ 30.3 billion. Once again, the Brazilian stock exchange took off with an advantage over the New York indices, which suffered another session of losses.

The most important stocks on the Brazilian stock exchange closed higher today, highlighting once again Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4). PETR4 shares closed up 3% more, with the price of Brent oil touching US$ 90 in the international market.

The Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the country’s benchmark interest rate close to zero, as the market had already expected. The decision was unanimous.

While keeping rates unchanged, the Federal Reserve indicated in the statement that it may raise rates for the first time since December 2018.

“With inflation well above 2% and strong job creation, the FOMC expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the statement said.

It was during the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, that the market lost steam. THE chairman held a press conference after the announcement of the Fomc’s decision and, according to analysts, did not bring some clarifications that were expected, in addition to adding some uncertainties.

“One frustration that the market had was that Powell did not signal the rate at which interest rates would rise next year. He said that inflationary pressures are still uncertain and we may have several scenarios built throughout the year regarding interest rate hikes”, says Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos, highlights Powell’s tone of concern with the highly uncertain international scenario and an economy different from previous upswings.

“In particular, the chairman of the authority highlighted risks related to Ômicron and the supply chain, which should still continue to put pressure on inflation. In response to this, the Fed must intervene in the economy in a more reactive way to the international scenario”, says Mercadante.

Dan Kawa of TAG Investimentos notes that Powell raised the possibility of a rate hike at every Fed meeting in 2022. “That’s seven by the end of this year, with the market pricing in just three 25-bp hikes today.” wrote the economist.

After Powell’s speeches had repercussions in the market, futures interest rates that operated on the decline in the longer contracts began to rise and the shorter maturities increased higher. The DI for January 2023 rose 24 basis points to 12.08%; contracts for January 2025 advanced 16 basis points to 11.16%; the DI for January 2027 rose 11 basis points to 11.24% and in January 2029 it increased 12 basis points to 11.42%.

The dollar, which had been in yet another session of low, reversed sign: the American currency closed up slightly by 0.11%, at R$ 5.440 in the purchase and R$ 5.441 in the sale.

In New York, stocks also peaked after the Fed’s decision, but waned as Powell spoke at the press conference. Unlike the Ibovespa, the indices were unable to remain in positive territory and ended another day lower.

The Dow Jones closed down 0.38% at 34,166 points; the S&P 500 closed down 0.15% at 4,349 points; and the Nasdaq, which rose by more than 3% on the day, closed with a slight increase of 0.02%, at 13,542 points.

