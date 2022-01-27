After three years of withdrawals, foreigners bring US$ 25.4 billion in investments to Brazil in 2021 | Economy

Foreign investors brought US$ 25.446 billion for financial investments in Brazil in 2021informed this Wednesday (26) the Central Bank.

The inflow of funds into the country for investments in stocks, investment funds and fixed-income securities takes place after three years of withdrawals. The last entry was in 2017, when US$ 226 million entered the country.

Applications for foreigners in Brazil in billions of dollars Source: Central Bank

Of the total invested in the country in 2021:

US$ 6.955 billion were invested in stocks and investment funds;

were invested in stocks and investment funds; US$ 18.490 billion were invested in fixed income securities.

The head of BC’s Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, noted that the inflow of funds recorded every last year surpassed the withdrawal of funds in the previous three years.

“This 2021 movement restores investors’ exposure to the domestic market, both in equities and in fixed income. In 2020, there was a strong exit in the first half of the year, then a return in the second half of the year. In 2021, this movement continued. entry”, he declared.

Double-digit inflation and uncertainty about the direction of public accounts in Brazil drive away foreign investors

According to Rocha, the cycle of raising the basic interest rate “may be relevant to this movement” of return of investments by foreign investors to the country last year. Last year, the Selic rose from 2% to 9.25% per year – the highest level in more than four years.

“So much so that investors in fixed income securities accounted for two-thirds of the movement [de ingresso de recursos]but I think that a relevant point is this recomposition of investors for the domestic market”, he concluded.

A document prepared by Infinity Asset Management, in December of last year, shows that, at 9.25% per year, Brazil’s real interest rates were at 5.03%, thus occupying second place in the world ranking. The country was second only to Turkey (real interest of 5.83% per year).

The real interest rate is calculated by reducing the inflation forecast for the next 12 months, being considered a better measure for comparison with other countries.