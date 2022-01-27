After triple kiss, Maria delivers frustration with lack of affair TV News

One of the protagonists of the first triple kiss of BBB 22 (Globo), Maria admitted that she is frustrated with the lack of an affair within the game. This Wednesday (26), the actress realized that she will not be able to “kiss on the mouth” as she would like and complained about the lack of making out.

“I thought I was going to kiss you on the mouth here, but I’ve already realized that it won’t happen”, said the sister from Camarote, who exchanged caresses with Rodrigo Mussi and Natália Deodato at the first party of the season.

However, Pedro Scooby soon countered his confinement colleague: “Never say never”. “I’ve played it for the whole house, now I’m going to be ashamed of myself and keep quiet”, she replied.

During the chat at the pool, the surfer suggested creating a game of love to unite the confined. “We started losing, Maria and I”, said Vinicius Fernandes, aka Vyni, in a joking tone. “But think: bad luck in love, luck in the game. In love, we are far away”, reinforced Verena’s interpreter in Amor de Mãe (2019).

“Any form of affection is valid! It can be a couple that gives affection, attention, conversation”, pondered Scooby. The actress continued with the complaints: “I’m just having friendship affection here”. “That’s complete, right, love? Give affection, attention, warmth”, opined the brother. “Then beauty,” she replied, in a mocking tone.

“After humiliating myself for the whole house, now I take my pride and keep quiet”, concluded Maria.

Then, Naiara Azevedo and Natália resumed the gossip about relationships. “I don’t think there will be any romance in this BBB. The people are weak!”, warned the singer. “Well, people are kind of bad at the game”, complained the member of Pipoca.

The artist said that she did not enter the game with the aim of forming a couple, and the Minas Gerais woman pondered: “But there has to be a little distraction. A few kisses don’t hurt, no”.

