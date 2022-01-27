All about Galaxy A52 5G: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The Galaxy A52 5G is one of Samsung’s mid-range phones that most arouse consumer interest. Sales success in Brazil and worldwide, the device has 5G internet, Snapdragon processor and up to 64 MP camera. In the following lines, get to know the technical sheet and all the details of the smartphone.

The phone landed on the national market in April 2021 for R$3,499. Available in black, blue, violet and white, nowadays the Galaxy A52 5G can be found at prices starting at R$ 2,499.

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Display Panel: Super AMOLED

Main Camera: Quad, 64, 12, 5 and 5 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Operating System: Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Processor: Snapdragon 750G (octa-core up to 2.2 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory card: microSD up to 1 TB

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Weight: 189 grams

Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Colors: black, blue, violet or white

Release: April 2021

Launch price: from BRL 3,499

Current price: from BRL 2,499 (Amazon)

The Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a density of 407 ppi. The display technology is Super AMOLED, which allows for more vibrant colors and sharper images with low power consumption. The HDR10+ feature provides images and videos with much greater brightness and contrast.

Another highlight of the device is the 120 Hz refresh rate. The technology, which is becoming increasingly common in new smartphones, helps to make the image more fluid and raises the graphics quality in games. One downside is the increased battery consumption of the device.

As far as the design is concerned, the Samsung phone has a plastic body and a matte finish. The front has thin edges and a central hole to house the selfie camera, while the bottom side allocates inputs for headphones (P2 port), USB-C port, microphone and speaker. The fingerprint reader is under the screen and the rear cameras are inside an embossed rectangle. There is also a slot for two SIM cards (Dual SIM).

The device has Gorilla Glass 5 protection against drops and scratches and IP67 certification, which makes it possible to immerse the device in depths of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Support for Dolby Atmos technology allows for enhanced stereo sound. The phone is available in black, blue, violet or white.

The photographic set of the Galaxy A52 5G is formed by four sensors distributed as follows on the back:

64 MP main camera (f/1.8)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

5 MP macro (f/2.4)

5 MP depth (f/2.4)

The A52 5G also has an optical stabilizer, which minimizes the chance of blurry photos. The model also has HDR image enhancement technology, two types of zoom, panoramic mode and slow motion, which reaches 240 FPS (frames per second). The front camera is 32 MP (f/2.2) and the footage is in 4K at 30 FPS.

performance and storage

The Galaxy A52 5G processor is slightly higher than the Galaxy A52 4G model. It moves from the Snapdragon 720G to the Snapdragon 750G, which promises even better performance, especially for gaming. The chip is an octa-core of up to 2.2 GHz speed – that is, eight cores that should be able to run more tasks simultaneously without overloading the device.

To complete the datasheet, the smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and a 120 Hz display. Like most Samsung phones, the A52 5G comes with the Game Booster feature, which helps to optimize battery, memory and device temperature while gaming.

Another highlight is the presence of 5G technology, which promises speeds up to 50 times faster. The storage is 128 GB, which may be insufficient for those who keep a large number of videos, photos and documents. However, there is the possibility of expansion via microSD up to 1 TB.

The Galaxy A52 5G’s battery has 4,500 mAh, which should be enough for 32 hours of phone calls, 15 hours of internet browsing or 20 hours of video playback, according to the manufacturer.

The device supports fast charging at 25 W, with a promise to fill 50% of the battery in 30 minutes. The cell phone comes with a 15W charger in the box.

Android version and extra features

The Galaxy A52 5G comes out of the box with Android 11 and OneUI 3.1, Samsung’s own interface that allows you to customize some system features. The cell phone should receive Android 12 in March 2022 in Brazil. The new version promises optimizations in terms of security and privacy and more customization of features such as icons, widgets and menus.

The Galaxy A52 5G comes with the traditional P2 headphone output, USB-C port, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, technology that allows for Samsung Pay approach payments. Other features are GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope and fingerprint reader under the screen.

With an initial price of BRL 3,499, the device arrived in Brazil in April 2021. However, it is already possible to find the device for values ​​from BRL 2,499 on the Amazon website, a discount of BRL 1,000 after nine months of launch.

