Amazon coupons: why consumers who take advantage of ‘bugs’ on websites may not receive products – 01/26/2022 – Mercado

Amazon promotional coupons that circulated on social networks this Wednesday morning (26) made many Brazilians happy.

With discounts that, according to consumer reports, accumulated more than R$ 400, virtual carts were filled with books, comics and digital book readers.

On Twitter, the company’s name ranked first among the most talked about topics for much of the day, along with terms like “free” and Jeff Bezos, the company’s owner.

During the early hours of the morning, a glitch on Amazon’s website allowed purchases to be made using multiple discount coupons — codes that are usually made available to new users.

Typically, these coupons can be used only once, limited to one per order.

BBC News Brasil confirmed the purchase of a consumer who got a BRL 75 discount, due to the automatic application of five BRL 15 coupons.

In a statement, Amazon said: “There was an issue with our website that was quickly fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and will be in touch with impacted customers.”

But can consumers celebrate the achievement of discount shopping?

Good faith

As the lawyer Marco Antonio de Araújo Jr, specialist in Consumer Law and New Technologies explains, in cases of serious errors in the purchasing platform, the company can cancel purchases.

There are two important principles governing consumer law: objective good faith and information.

The first is valid for both the consumer and the company: “If people created a subterfuge and secondary accounts to take advantage of a gross, visible technical flaw, by improperly applying a coupon, it is possible that these orders will be cancelled”.

On the other hand, if there was a miscommunication by the company — for example, a promotional campaign where it was not specified how the coupons could be used and who could use them — the company would have to comply with what was offered.

“It would be necessary to evaluate the conditions in which this campaign was carried out to know if this was a gross error, or if it is a mistake that the company has to assume”, says the lawyer.

The specialist recalls that the Court, on other occasions when consumers were able to purchase products with great discounts due to a technical error on the website, has already allowed the cancellation of the purchase.

Even in the case of customers who have received confirmation of purchase, the order can be canceled and the amount refunded.

On the other hand, Amazon could not automatically charge consumers who made the purchase the amount without the coupons applied, says Araújo Jr..

guidelines

Marco Antonio de Araújo Jr guides people who managed to use the coupons this Wednesday to document that they made the purchase.

The first step is to look for the company’s SAC, asking for a position from Amazon.

If they do not receive satisfactory answers, the suggestion is to seek a consumer protection agency, such as Procon, which will notify the company.

“It is worth remembering that Procon cannot determine that Amazon fulfills the offer, it can fine Amazon. But this fine does not go to the consumer”, he explains.

If the consumer wants to insist on the purchase to receive the products, he will have to seek justice.

“If Amazon’s justification is reasonable, that the rules are clear, demonstrate that it was a mistake, it reduces the chance of the consumer getting it. We advise you to make a careful assessment to go to court, so you don’t run the risk of losing. a superficial answer, worth the analysis, but it is important to have a lawyer to assess the risk, if it makes sense”, advises Araújo Jr.

If you come across great new opportunities on shopping sites, the lawyer recommends: “you have to see if the price is not too far from reality, a value that clearly makes no sense. If you buy, you will buy knowing that you may not receive” .

other cases

This is not the first time that errors on retailers’ websites have allowed the purchase of products at a huge discount or even for free.

In 2021, a failure in Carrefour’s online shopping system led to discounts of more than 80% on products, recorded Uol.

At the time, a representative of Procon explained that “if, in fact, it turns out that it was a gross error of the system in which high-value products are being sold for ‘free’, for a very small amount, in fact it is not possible to demand from the establishment the forced fulfillment of the offer”.

In 2019, a R$1,000 coupon from Magazine Luiza went viral on social media. The company even informed that the discount was an error on the website, but that it would honor the purchases made. The bug ended up becoming the company’s marketing action.