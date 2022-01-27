Amazon Says Mistake Made Website Release Coupons By Mistake | Technology

Amazon reported this Wednesday (26) that a failure on its website allowed some customers to make purchases at much lower values ​​than normal or even without paying anything. According to the company, the situation has been corrected.

On social networks, some users stated that it was possible to use what would be a promotional balance of R$ 150 to buy on the site. Others pointed out that the store allowed the use of more than one coupon per purchase, which made the discount even greater.

“There was an issue with our website that was quickly fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and will be in touch with impacted customers,” Amazon said in a statement.

The g1 asked the company what will happen with the purchases made while the site recorded the failure, but there was no response until the publication of this report.

Consumer Protection Code

The Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) states that the Consumer Protection Code determines that the offer announced by a company must be fulfilled, but explains that it is necessary to evaluate the situations on a case-by-case basis.

“There are court decisions in cases like this that exceptionally recognized that the misleading advertising was a very notorious error of the company and that, therefore, consumers could not demand compliance with it because they would clearly be abusing their right. But most of the time this is not the case”, says Idec in a note to g1.

“If consumers were induced to believe that it was an attractive promotion, with the value offered similar or close to that of promotions and close to that already practiced by the company and competitors, it is the right of these people to demand compliance with the offer, regardless of the fault of the company. To deny this right would be to deny the consumer protection law and open space for advertising of misleading promotions”, he continues.

According to Idec, bodies that analyze this type of case need to assess whether there really was a notorious error by the company, which would not justify the requirement to comply with the offer, or if it is yet another case that misled consumers and, therefore, would require the order to be maintained.