Andréia Sadi and André Rizek are removed from Globo, amid the complicated situation behind the scenes at the station

Things are not easy behind the scenes at TV Globo. The situation is so complicated, which has led the station to remove several collaborators, including actors and journalists known to a large part of the platinum venus audience, such as the couple of journalists. Andréia Sadi and André Rizek. She works in politics, while he works in sports. The information is from TV News website.

The couple’s separation takes place amid the outbreak of covid-19 that plagues Globo’s facilities.

.

Sadi, who in addition to commenting on the backstage of the political world in Brasília, also presents the program “Em Foco”, on GloboNews, took his supervisors by surprise when he tested positive for covid-19 in one of the routine exams carried out daily at the station and needed be replaced quickly.

Because of Sadi’s diagnosis, André Rizek, presenter of the program “Seleção SporTV”, on the Globo cable channel and the journalist’s husband, had to be removed from his duties, at least for the time being, until he undergoes a test for know whether or not you have been infected by the virus.

It is worth mentioning that Andréia Sadi took the three doses of the vaccine against covid-19, but ended up being contaminated by the virus. However, she only felt mild symptoms, thanks to the effectiveness of the immunizations.

Other journalists away

Recently, numerous GloboNews journalists had to be removed from work due to the outbreak that plagues the studios of the Globo group channel.

Professionals known to a large part of the public, such as Maria Beltrão, Aline Midlej, Leilane Neubarth and Leila Sterenberg were in isolation after testing positive for the virus or because a family member or close people were diagnosed with the disease.