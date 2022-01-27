Apple is the most valuable brand in the world; see the list

Apple has retained its position as the company with the most valuable brand in the world, according to the study. Global 500 from the consulting firm Brand Finance. According to the report, the brand has a market value of US$ 355.1 billion — a new record reached by companies evaluated by the institute. The value was achieved not only by sales, but also by the reputation maintained by the company. It is worth remembering that, in terms of shares, it has already surpassed in January 2022 the barrier of US$ 3 trillion.

Apple had a 2021 to be celebrated, closing the report with a growth of 35% compared to last year. Close behind her are direct rivals from various markets: Amazon ($350.3 billion), Google ($263.4 billion) and Microsoft ($184.2 billion).

Another highlight of the report is TikTok. The Chinese-origin social network was the brand that grew the most in the period of 1 year, showing an increase of 215%.

The fastest growing brands.Source: Global 500

Hardware brands (NVIDIA and OMG) and social networks, such as twitter and Snapchat, also grew in the second year of the pandemic, while the biggest drops in brand equity were from Warner Bros.. and Chinese companies, in particular Alibaba.

Geographically, the United States and China remain dominant: both account for two-thirds of the total list. Not counting the top, India, which stands out for having the highest growth of companies in the ranking (42%).

The top 25 companies on the list.Source: Global 500

In addition, brands from South Korea (Samsung), Japan (Toyota), Germany (Audi and T-Mobile) and the UK (Shell) round out the top 25.

The Technology sector in general was also praised: it is the most valuable area in the world, with retail trade in second place. Pharmaceutical companies also stood out thanks to the development of medical equipment and vaccines against Covid-19.

national representative

Brazil has only one representative in the list of 500 brands: the bank Itau, which is in the position of number 335 and rose more than 50 places over the previous year.

Details and summaries about the study can be found on the research institute’s website.