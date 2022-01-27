Apple to launch iPhone 14 only with eSIM as an optional model

Apple is expected to make an eSIM-only variant of the iPhone 14 available as an optional model – at least in the US. This is what the analyst of the GlobalDataEmma Mohr-McClune. According to the specialist, the version without space for a physical chip was even communicated by “Apple” to the main North American operators, as a way of preparing for the launch of smartphones like this until September 2022.

However, for Mohr-McClune, Apple will not make this complete change right away. This is because there are still several providers in the world that do not support eSIM, which requires the permanence of the nano-SIM tray version. The trend is for the edition that only supports eSIM to be sold both in the brand’s official stores and in operators that want to make it available. This technology consists of a digital SIM, which allows activation of a cellular plan without needing a physical card.