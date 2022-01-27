Aras contests report that points to ‘systematic alignment’ of the PGR with Bolsonaro | Politics

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, challenged this Wednesday (26) conclusions of the report “Retrospective 2021”, by the NGO Transparency International, which pointed to a “systematic alignment” of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) with the government. Bolsonaro.

Brazil has worsened two positions in the world ranking of corruption, according to the survey carried out by the NGO and released in the early hours of Tuesday, 25 (video below).

Brazil loses two positions in the ranking on perception of corruption, with a score below the global average

In the excerpt of the document that indicates negative points in the fight against corruption, the body speaks of “systematic alignment of the PGR with the Bolsonaro government, with unprecedented retraction in the function of constitutional control of government acts and demobilization of the fight against macro corruption”.

In a press release, the prosecutor stated that the document “repeats information and conclusions presented by the NGO in the last edition of the report” and denied that it is aligned with the Planalto Palace.

Aras also said that the work of the agency “respects the Constitution, the laws, the due process of law and does not practice the media exploitation of cases under investigation”.

“The attorney general repudiates this new irresponsible attempt by the NGO to attribute to him a result that presents a high degree of subjectivity, since it deals with perception, and reiterates the commitment to respect the laws and due process of law in the exercise of the mandate that is of a legal nature, and not of a political bias”, he said.

Aras highlighted the 20 complaints presented by the PGR to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) for corruption and money laundering practices, in addition to the opening of 108 investigations and 17 closed collaboration agreements.

“Insisting on outdated arguments that are known to have no basis in reality proves to be a disservice to the population and, in the specific case, can hide a distortion of the work of an entity that brings, in its name, what should be a commitment: transparency ” said the attorney general.

1 of 1 Attorney General Augusto Aras and President Jair Bolsonaro in 2020 image — Photo: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino Attorney General Augusto Aras and President Jair Bolsonaro in a 2020 image — Photo: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

The Transparency International report cites a study released by FGV-Direito according to which the PGR drastically reduced its participation in proposing judicial review actions against acts of the Bolsonaro government, despite the president’s repeated attacks on democratic institutions and the Federal Constitution.

“The unjustified alignment of the PGR with the Bolsonaro government, and the consequent neutralization of a legal axis for the accountability of the president, increases the pressure on the Brazilian system of checks and balances, already damaged, in its political axis, by the association of the Presidency with the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies and the ‘secret budget’ scheme,” says the report.

The text suggests that the political independence of the PGR be guaranteed “so that it fulfills its role of constitutional control and accountability for the acts of the authorities under its jurisdiction”.