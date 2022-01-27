Arezzo (ARZZ3) announces offering of 7.5 million shares

Arezzo & Co (ARZZ3) announced this Thursday (27) a primary offering with restricted efforts with the issuance of 7.5 million shares. Taking into account the price of the assets the day before, the funding would be R$ 615 million.

The company stressed that the price per share is not indicative of the price that will prevail in the market after the conclusion of the Restricted Offer, and may be changed up or down after the conclusion of the bookbuilding.

There is the possibility of increasing the offer by 35% in any additional lot of shares, or another 2.625 million shares, which would total approximately R$ 830 million in funding (with the issuance of up to 10.125 million shares).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The coordinators of the offer are Itaú, BTG, Bank of America, XP, Santander and UBS-BB.

It is the first time that the company has accessed the market since its IPO in 2011.

The offer pricing date is February 3, 11 years and one day after the company’s IPO. At the IPO, the shares were priced at R$ 19 and, at the close of yesterday, they were worth R$ 81.91.

Arezzo highlights that the purpose of the offer is to accelerate the company’s growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

“The company intends to fully use the net proceeds from the offer for investments in long-term assets, including: brand development and store openings; investments in supply, distribution center and supply model; investments in technology, digital platform and omnichannel; But [fusões e aquisições]”, pointed out.

The company seeks the strategy to become a “house of brands”, having as a milestone the purchase of Reserva, in October 2020. Since then, Arezzo & Co has purchased the streetwear brand Baw, a digital native, and Carol Bassi, marking the company’s entry into the women’s fashion segment (a move that increased the company’s addressable market by R$15 billion). The brand was purchased for R$ 180 million.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the third quarter of 2021, the company’s net revenue grew by 87%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 98% and profit increased 193%.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related