At 190 years old, Jonathan becomes the oldest tortoise in history; See PHOTOS | World

The giant Jonathan became the oldest tortoise on record at the age of 190, the record books said earlier this month.

The animal, last year, had already been awarded the title of oldest land creature in the world, but has now surpassed the record of the Tu’i Malila tortoise, killed in 1965.

Jonathan, who lives on the island of Santa Elena, a British territory in the South Atlantic, has his birth date estimated at 1832, according to the British Museum.

Jonathan Tortoise in front of Plantation House — Photo: Kevstan/CC BY-SA 4.0

The animal lives in the Plantation House, the name given to the official residence of the island’s governor – and has seen many of them come and go.

The four-legged giant lived throughout the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, her father King George V, and even Queen Victoria, during the so-called British Empire.

Jonathan was already alive, for example, when the first photograph was taken (1838), when the first telephone call was made (1876), when the light bulb was invented (1878) and when man walked on the moon (1969).

As the world changed, the giant remained the same – always sleeping, eating and mating.

Plantation House official veterinarian Joe Hollins said in an interview with the record books that Jonathan “likes the sun, but on very hot days he’s in the shade.”