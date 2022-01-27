At BBB 22, the leader’s first party will have the theme ‘Lights, camera, action’ | BBB22

With the right to a red carpet, animated entrance portal, billboard, clapperboard and film. First Brazilian actor in

nominated for the International Emmy, Douglas will have a corner that will represent the origin of the boy who was born in a community and gained worldwide notoriety from his art. In the playlist, brother’s favorite rhythm – pagode – will not be missing. Black music hits will also rock the night.

To make the party even more turbocharged, a novelty of this BBB season: The Leader has the chance to buy stakes for his commemoration. Members of the VIP group can also make a contribution to Douglas to buy another gift and make the night even more fun.gives.

Douglas also seesthere debut the Leader’s Live. Moments before the start of the event, Douglas will be entitled to a live broadcast of about ten minutes on #RedeBBB, with the presence of guests from the VIP group, if you wish. After the live broadcast, made directly from your rooms, the content will also be available on Globoplay.

The ‘BBB 22’ has artistic direction by Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction by Boninho and presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. The program airs from Monday to Saturday, after ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, and Sundays, after ‘Fantástico’.