Pastor Ludmila Ferber, 56, died this Wednesday (26). The singer was battling lung cancer, diagnosed in 2018, which metastasized to her liver and bones, and was hospitalized for a new treatment a few days ago. The information was confirmed by our report with close friends.

Throughout the treatments she underwent, the pastor was always optimistic, confident and shared some moments on her social networks. In 2018, the singer gave an exclusive interview to Full.News and talked about the discovery of the disease.

– I underwent a lung biopsy and receiving the news was a shock, our lives are turned upside down. It’s hard to explain. You only understand those who go through a situation like this, whether with yourself or someone you love too much. In this situation you see that you need a miracle being operated in your life or in the life of those you love – he said.

With more than 30 years of career, Ludmila Ferber is the author of songs that impacted generations. Among his best-known compositions are songs like Never Stop Fighting, Receive God’s Healing and Dreams.

