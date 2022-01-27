Azul (AZUL4) says Latam didn’t give its $13 billion offer a chance

(Bloomberg) — Latam has “fully rejected” Azul’s (AZUL4) offer to buy the operator that is undergoing bankruptcy protection, although the sale is a better deal for creditors, Azul argues in new court documents.

Azul has been expressing interest in a partnership with Chile’s Latam for months, but the recovering airline has refused to get seriously involved in negotiations, Azul’s lawyers said in court documents. Azul said its agreement outlined in a Nov. 11 document values ​​Latam at $13 billion and would provide creditors more than the current proposal, which is about to seek court approval.

Latam said Azul’s offer lacked critical details such as how the deal would be executed, how long it would take and whether it could be approved by regulators, as well as the necessary support from creditors. Latam’s restructuring plan is supported by a key group of creditors, including SVPGlobal, Sculptor Capital Management and Sixth Street Partners, and its largest shareholders.

strategic exit

Latam is approaching a critical moment in its effort to exit the recovery process, which began with the application for protection against creditors through Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law in May 2020, when the restrictions on mobility imposed by Covid-19 19 prevented international travel. On Thursday, the company will seek permission from a bankruptcy judge to begin gathering votes from creditors on its restructuring plan. Its official creditors committee opposes this step, claiming that the plan violates the US Bankruptcy Act.

A representative for Latam declined to comment on this story.

The case is LATAM Airlines Group SA et al., 20-11254, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

