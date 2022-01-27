Baby takes parents’ cell phone and buys about R$10,000 worth of furniture in the US

Patrick Vaz – Special for EM

posted on 1/26/2022 1:29 PM



(Credit: Reproduction / Social Media)

An almost two-year-old boy accidentally bought around R$10,000 worth of furniture on his cell phone. The case took place in New Jersey, United States. Little Ayaansh Kumar made news on the internet.

The boy’s mother, Madhu Kumar, was researching some items in an online store and saved some goods in her shopping cart. That’s when the little boy accessed the device and made the purchases.

The little boy’s parents only discovered what had happened when boxes began to arrive at their address. They searched the store and managed to return the products and recover the money spent.