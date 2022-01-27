Back to school for children from 5 to 11 years old is postponed by more than a week in BH | Minas Gerais

The return to school for children from 5 to 11 years old, in Belo Horizonte, which would take place on February 3rd in the municipal network, and even earlier in the private sector, has been postponed to the 14th.

This goes for children from municipal, state and private schools in the capital.

According to Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), in a press conference this Wednesday (26), the measure is to allow time for at least one dose of vaccine reaches this entire age group before returning to schools.

“The children are getting sick. My granddaughter has Covid. Thank God she is asymptomatic. Unfortunately, she is not yet old enough to be vaccinated. Take your children to be vaccinated. It is cruel that a father and mother who protected themselves do not vaccinate their children. children,” he said.

Children up to 0 to 4 years old and over 11 years old will be able to return to day care centers and schools before the 14th, maintaining the original schedule.

The matrix support rate, used to define public policies regarding back to school, is 68%, well below the 85% observed in December. Even so, the face-to-face return to schools is still maintained, in all age groups.

Events with mandatory testing

Starting this Monday (31), all events in Belo Horizonte will have to demand negative tests for Covid-19, even with vaccination coverage up to date.

The ICU and ward bed occupancy rate for Covid-19 patients is at 82%, still on red alert.

According to Kalil, 85% of hospitalized patients are patients who have not been vaccinated. The other 15% are people with comorbidities.

The capital today has more than 80% of the population with two doses of vaccines against Covid-19. According to infectious disease specialist Carlos Starling, who is part of the City Council’s Committee to Combat Disease, the trend is that the incidence of the virus start to decrease at the end of the month, but it will depend on the behavior of the population.

“It’s difficult to make a very accurate forecast because it depends on a number of factors, but the expectation is that in late February, early March, there will be a drop,” he said.

The prefecture announced the hiring of 1,430 health professionals to meet the high demand in hospitals. Last Friday (21), the Municipal Secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, said that 4% of the total of doctors, nurses and nursing technicians are away because of the disease.

According to the union that represents municipal employees (Sindibel), in the second week of January alone, about 1,400 health professionals have a medical certificate, which would represent 12% of the total. The category made an extrajudicial notification to “various municipal and state, executive and legislative authorities, in addition to professional councils, Public Ministry and Health Councils”.

In the third week of January, of ten Covid-19 tests carried out in BH, 4 were positive, according to the city hall. This Tuesday (25), the UNA Linha Verde university (Avenida Cristiano Machado, 11.157 – Vila Suzana) began to perform exams in Belo Horizonte. In addition to the unit, tests can be done at the health centers and universities below:

FAMINAS-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado 12001 – Vila Cloris.

Avenida Cristiano Machado 12001 – Vila Cloris. UNA University Center: Avenida João Pinheiro, 580 – Lourdes.

Vacancies are available daily from 5pm for appointments the next day. Exam appointments must be made on the website. Opening hours are from 8 am to 5 pm.

Another 12 ICU beds were relocated to patients with Covid-19 this Wednesday (26) by the prefecture. Since the beginning of January, 64 vacancies have already been mobilized in the sector.

“The Municipal Health Department reinforces that it is essential that people continue to maintain social distance, frequent hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette”, PBH said in a note.

The city hall will require negative tests for fans who go to see the match between Brazil and Paraguay, valid for the qualifiers. It is scheduled for February 1st at Mineirão.

Unlike the Campeonato Mineiro, which set an audience limit of 20,000 people, the game of the Brazilian team will be able to count on the maximum capacity of the stadium.

“We will follow the protocols defined by the CBF”, said the Municipal Health Secretary, Jackson Machado.

Regarding the closed events scheduled for Carnival, the mayor said that the operating permits are still being analyzed and will depend on the indicators in the coming weeks.

He advanced that there will be no holiday on the date.