Bárbara and Laís change the subject when they see Rodrigo arriving

Rodrigo’s disagreements on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) turned into gossip between Laís and Bárbara. The pair were talking about the brother as he approached. Quickly, they changed the subject.

Laís reported a conversation she had with

“Then I talked to him: ‘He said: ‘He really took a break and stuff.’ Because he said that he likes to talk about the game and that his game with us doesn’t work, you know? Then I said: ‘It’s not because it doesn’t work that you need to move away’. I want to talk about the game all the time’. ‘I understand you, there are people who are like that and it’s ok. There may be differences. It’s not because we have differences of opinion that we’re not together. And if we need to vote for a person to save you'””, said Laís.

Soon, the sister saw Rodrigo approaching and alerted Barbara.

He’s coming, let’s change the subject. Talk about the psychologist something. lais

Barbara then began to pretend that she was talking about the appointment with the psychologist this afternoon.

“No, then I went in there and started talking…”, said the sister.

Afterwards, Rodrigo joined the duo and began to criticize other brothers such as Arthur Aguiar and Paulo André.