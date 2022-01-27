Bathers rescued after being ‘surrounded’ by shark in Australia

posted on 01/26/2022 12:04 / updated on 01/26/2022 12:04



(credit: reproduction)

A group of tourists was surprised by the presence of a shark in Esperance, on the south coast of Australia, last Thursday (20/1), and needed to be rescued.

The bathers were jumping off a large rock when they noticed the great white shark approaching. Most of the tourists managed to get out before the shark got close, but two of them didn’t realize the danger and stayed behind. They had to be rescued by an emergency team, according to the daily mail.

The moment when bathers are surrounded by the shark was captured by aerial cameras.