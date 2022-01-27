BBB 22: Naiara pulls ‘DR’ with Paulo André and asks: ‘look in my eye’

While enjoying the first party of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Naiara decided to start a conversation with Paulo André to understand why, according to her, her brother walked away from her.

“Why did you leave?”, asks Naiara Azevedo. “I didn’t walk away”, answers Paulo André. “Look at me. I’m talking to you. Why are you looking ahead?”, asks the sister.

“Are you serious? I didn’t move away. I’m fine. I’m talking to everyone in the house”, counters the athlete. The singer goes on to say that she has not seen her brother with the same joy since the beginning of confinement.

“Let me tell you something. I live with you in the bedroom and I observe your behavior a lot. It may seem like I’m stuck in the kitchen, but I’m an extremely observant person. from before, vibrating with everyone. I noticed and I mean keep vibrating. I want to see the PA vibrating”asks the sister.

“I get excited when someone from the opening. When a group closes there, I won’t be invasive. I’ll go according to the person’s vibe… They gave me six faces, do you think I’ll be laughing for everyone? I didn’t have a disagreement with nobody and sorted out my things with people”explains the brother.

Naiara, then, asks Paulo André Camilo’s attention again. “I’m talking to you. Look me in the eye. I don’t like to talk looking away,” she asks.

“I’m not talking seriously with you. The day I talk seriously with you, I’ll look you in the eye. I’m fine”, declares Paulo André. “Aren’t you seriously talking to me?”, asks the sertanejo.

“I’m at a party. I’m going to talk seriously with you the day we’re sitting at a table… I’m at the party and enjoying it. We’re talking normally”, replies the athlete.

It justifies the conversation with the participant. “I’m just telling you that I’m missing your joy,” she reports. “I’ll follow the advice”, thanks the brother. “You’re ten,” she ends. “Thanks for the touch. I’m just respecting the guys”, concludes the brother.

