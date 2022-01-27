BBB 22 of 01/27: Party of the Leader with kiss on the mouth, suffering and strategies marked the dawn | abstract

What a night, Brasiliiillll!!! What night! THE Leader’s Party had to (almost) everything! first kiss of BBB 22 (at last!); sister in sorrow threatening to leave the game; alliances, strategies and beginnings of bullshit in the house… Yeah, guys… The BBB 22 is getting gooooooood! (In every way… And we LOVE it, don’t we?!) 🔥🔥🔥

In order not to miss any details, any baphonic moment, paste here in the summary that #ReddeBBB prepared for you! 😉

The Festa do Líder Douglas Silva took Hollywood inside the most watched house in Brazil. The theme chosen was ‘Light Camera and Action’ (everything to do with the carioca’s career!) with the right to scenography from the TV and Cinema universe, red carpet, animated entrance portal, billboard, clapperboard and film. And the looks of the participants were super stylish. There was even a sister adopting a new look. And the host? All worked on the gown! Take a peek…

2 of 2 The Leader Douglas Silva — Photo: Globo The Leader Douglas Silva — Photo: Globo

And finally… ROLLED!!! 💋

Slovenia and Lucas kiss during the Festa do Líder Douglas Silva at BBB 22

Finally, Brazil… The long-awaited FIRST KISS OF BBB 22 took place!!!😘 During the Leader’s Party, Slovenia and Lucas star in a breathtaking kiss for the most excited about romance. (And the web raved!!!)

After a ‘little help’ from Pedro Scooby and Paulo André Camilo, the capixaba and the Pernambuco woman kissed. (It’s about time, huh? BBB’s cupid was already distributing resume…💘)

And there was a kiss! — Photo: Globe

And he had an elbow pain… 💔😭

Natalia in grief — Photo: Globo

But if there was an atmosphere of romance for some, the suffering hit hard for others, as happened with Natália. Soon after the kiss, the sister left the party and went to cry in the Grunge Room. Supported by Jessilane, the nail designer said:

“Friend, for me, I don’t even want him as a friend anymore. For me, it’s been bad. I’m feeling bad and I don’t want it. Do you understand?”

Natalia vents: ‘I don’t even want him as a friend anymore’

After the conversation, the model continued crying to the kitchen and even said that she wanted to leave the house. Comforted by the brothers, the sister, who had already talked to Paulo André Camilo about feeling far away at home, vented: “Nobody likes me”. Finally, the nail designer still commented, “I was hurt that he kissed a person who doesn’t like me.”

On the other side of the party, Slovenia also did not hide a certain discomfort with the situation involving Natália and even spoke to Lucas that the mining woman liked him.

Did you have elbow pain on the other side too? 🤔

Yeah, guys… It seems that the exchange of kisses between Lucas and Slovenia yielded more than Natália’s tears. At least, that’s what Laís thinks. In conversation with Rodrigo, the sister pondered that Eliezer felt bad about the formation of the new couple. It will be?!

Hurt or not, in conversation with the Pernambuco woman, the brother assured the marketing student that nothing changes between them.

Eliezer tells BBB 22’s sister: ‘Nothing has changed and nothing will change’

And there are a lot of people with ‘blood in the eye’ in the game🎯

Do we have a romantic mood? We have… but there’s also a lot of strategy and focus on the game… Rodrigo is one who doesn’t stop ‘moving his pieces’ on the BBB 22 game board. In conversation with Jessilane, the paulista said: “There are people with character deviations, there are people who don’t play (…) Stop this falsehood! There are people who are false as hell. It undermines people (…) everyone knows that he arrived with this deviation of character. not even then, the truth will start to come out.” Later, after the brother proposed an alliance to the biologist, he countered: “I don’t think it’s fair to form an alliance to vote for someone because everyone thinks it’s legal to vote.”

Jessilane denies making alliances with Rodrigo: ‘I don’t think it’s fair’

Eliezer doesn’t want alliances in the game either, at least for now. In a conversation with Maria, the singer said: “Now it’s time for the game, even though it’s the second week, it’s time for choices” and the carioca replied: ‘I’m not going to ally myself with five people just to save myself from Paredão’.

Eliezer to sister: ‘I’m not going to ally myself with five people just to save myself from the Paredão’

There was also no shortage of bullshit (and conversations about it) during the party. It is worth remembering that during the day, Rodrigo had a disagreement with Lucas, leading the medical student to talk about the fact with Slovenia and cry with Eliezer.

It’s bullshit!!! It’s bullshit!!! 👊

And there was bullshit between sisters too: In the midst of Natália’s crisis, Linn da Quebrada argued with Naiara Azevedo after the country singer wanted to advise the Minas Gerais woman. “It’s not about you, Naiara. It’s about what she’s feeling”…Climate pie! 🥧

Bullshit between Naiara and Linn da Quebrada — Photo: Globo

Speaking of climate, the paranaense has also been having DR with Paulo André Camilo. When questioning the Olympic athlete about his behavior at home, Naiara Azevedo shot: “I’m talking to you. Look me in the eye. I don’t like to talk looking away” Jeez…😮

Cuteness moment? We also have! 🥰

The kiss between Slovenia and Lucas was not the only one of the night. In a much more “friendzone” atmosphere, Maria and Vinicius kissed and the sister declared to cearence: “I love you!”

Maria and Vinícius hug and kiss at the Leader’s Party

Maria even helped seal the peace between the law graduate and Eliezer. At the end of the chat, another peck! This time, between the actress and the carioca designer.

Will it be the end of bread and eggs? 🍞🍳

And finally… Jade Picon didn’t hide her desire to go to the VIP next week. At the beginning of the party, sisters made a toast: “To a new week”, said Bárbara. “We’re going to leave Xepa, okay?”, said Jade Picon. (Wow, Jade… Is the love for bread and eggs over? Don’t do that with us! )

The night paid off, right? And to keep the mood of the track, we say goodbye for today with this more than excited dance! 🕺🕺

Dance at the Leader’s Party gif — Photo: Globo

listen to the podcast BBB It’s On!