‘BBB 22’ prize not worth it? ‘Splash Show’ comments on Anitta’s speech

For singer Anitta, the atmosphere of “peace and love” that has bothered the audience of “BBB 22” can be explained by the prize of R$ 1.5 million not being worth it for people to throw themselves into the game. According to the singer, the amount paid to the winner of the program should be doubled.

THE “Splash Show” of today (26) comments if the prize is not even worth it for the brothers to dive into the game. For Aline Ramos, the lack of major conflicts has nothing to do with the value of the prize, but with the dynamics of the game.

Anitta said that people want bad participants in the ‘BBB’ and that they have now put good people there, but it doesn’t have to be good or bad. Who entered the ‘BBB 22’ is not superior to who entered the previous edition.

The pop singer stated that the production listened to the public’s complaints after the bad repercussion of last year’s cast and chose “lighter” people for this edition.

Actor Tiago Abravanel, one of Silvio Santos’ heirs, is one of the participants to raise the idea of ​​a “BBB of love”. Lucas Pasin reinforces that the fact that he does not need the award is not a reason to escape the dynamics of the program.

We want to see friction in the game, but that doesn’t mean that the person needs to go over the limit. It’s a contest where people fight for the prize. A bad participant for me is someone who tries to sabotage the game of discord. This is not entertainment.

