‘BBB 22′: Rodrigo and Bárbara’s teams exchange barbs on the web after participants’ discussion | BBB



Rodrigo Mussi and Bárbara Heck, from ‘BBB 22’ – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 01/26/2022 16:42

Rio – A discussion between Rodrigo Mussi and Bárbara Heck, members of the “Pipoca” cast of “BBB 22”, extended from within the reality show to social networks. The participants had a conflict after the gaúcha defined the brother as “paranoid” and the teams that manage the social networks of both had a disagreement over the friction.

“You won’t find a balance, so why did you make Maria and Natália make up? Let the circus catch on fire”, declared Bárbara in a video published on social networks. The administrators of Rodrigo’s profiles did not like the post and replied with a pin to the sister.

“We’re sure that if you were here from this side you would feel uncomfortable with Barbara’s invasive behavior talking to Rodrigo, but Ro has a very beautiful way of talking and doesn’t give up on people easily”, they wrote in a comment on Twitter.

It didn’t take long for Bárbata’s team to counter the post, recalling a moment at the party that took place over the weekend, in which the gaúcha is uncomfortable with the behavior of Rodrigo, who was visibly drunk. “Hey Adm, don’t do that. It looks like the game Rodrigo plays in there. Invasive is not asking for permission. Invasive is not knowing how to listen is not ordering to be taken in the c *. I don’t know if you saw everything at the last party, but it’s here a really invasive moment.”

Check out:

…we’re sure that if you were here from this side you would feel uncomfortable with Barbara’s invasive behavior talking to Rodrigo, but Ro has a very beautiful way of talking and doesn’t give up easy on people https://t.co/oJn75Swcw8 pic.twitter.com/14tI747Lr2 — Rodrigo Mussi (@oficialmussi) January 26, 2022