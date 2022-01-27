BBB 22: Tiago Abravanel comments that he deceived a friend: ‘I’m not in the BBB’

In a conversation at the academy of “BBB 22” (TV Gloo), Tiago Abravanel commented with Rodrigo, Arthur and Lucas that he deceived a friend from high school. The friend sent several ‘directs’ on Instagram asking if the actor would be confined to the program and he categorically replied no. He even recorded a real-time video saying, “I’m not on the show.”

A few weeks passed and today he informed his friend that yes, he is confined. The brother even joked, sending a message: “Rô, I’m here!”

Camarote Group x Popcorn Group

Still talking to the brothers, Tiago revealed that the difference between already entering the program being known and entering anonymously is that people expect the famous person to live up to their expectations.

“The ratio of a slip from a person who is known to one who is not known is much higher. It’s like I have a lot more to lose than you do.”, commented the brother to Rodrigo, after the colleague stated that it’s ‘weird to enter being anonymous because people don’t know you and don’t know anything about you.’

BBB 22: Tiago Abravanel talks with Rodrigo outside Image: Reproduction/Globoplay