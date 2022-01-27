BBB Summary 22 01/26: Snake emoji and handler call sister mark the morning | abstract

After the first dawn post-Elimination of BBB 22, our brothers woke up early! Today, in the morning, the emoji subject could not be left out, right? Slovenia doesn’t seem to have liked the face it received so much. Bárbara was confused and ended up remembering the one from presenter Luciano Huck. Follow us, below, to understand this story and many others that marked the morning of today, 01/26.

Want to know everything that goes on at BBB22’s house? Stay tuned on #RedeBBB. 👀

Rodrigo released the verb and confessed that he gave the snake emoji to a sister! Do you want to know who he was talking about? Let’s rely on his words. See there!

I gave a snake to Eslô [Eslovênia]bro, just say what you think to the face!’

I ❤️ Emoji no BBB 22 !

Luciano Huck? What do you mean, Brazil!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

The game really messes with the heads of our brothers and sisters! Barbara ended up getting confused and even Luciano Huck “entered” the most guarded house in Brazil! In the kitchen of Xepa do BBB 22, some confined commented on what they said in today’s X-Ray. Maria immediately snapped: “Today I had no creativity, so I said good morning, I gave Luciano a kiss, I sent a kiss to everyone…”. Barbara then asked: “For Luciano Huck?”.

Oh, Barbara… what happened? Tell us! 😹😹😹

Sister says she sent a kiss to Luciano on the X-ray, and Barbara asks: ‘Luciano Huck?’

Displaced from home ? 😱💔

Rodrigo and Natália, very sharp, took advantage of the morning for that wonderful chat about some colleagues. They said that Arthur Aguiar can stay with them and that he is out of place in the house. Will it be, people?

‘He is out of place’, says Natália about brother

Rodrigo talked to Natalia about Eliezer and Slovenia: “She casts the charm on Eli [Eliezer] and at the same time she says she doesn’t want to. But she can see Eli is bewitched. He’s liking her. He’s going after her, but at the same time she says she doesn’t know what she wants and keeps playing the charm on Lucas. She just doesn’t play for me because I cut it on the third day because I thought she was a kind of superficial girl”. They don’t stop and we LOVE it! 🤭🤭🤭

Rodrigo says: ‘You can see that Eli is bewitched’

+ Better Alone? Eslo, you can call Luiza Sonza then

Who will it be, Slovenia? 💭

We saw earlier that Slovenia received a “snake” emoji from Rodrigo on Queridometro. The sister wants to know who was responsible and asked:

“Guys, who could have given me a snake?”.

Slovenia questions Keridometer result: ‘Who gave me a snake?’

Will she find out? Let’s prepare the popcorn so you don’t miss this moment. 🤭🍿

As well? 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️

“I think Arthur doesn’t like it when I talk about games. Arthur doesn’t like it. He’s more of a guy.”

Rodrigo talks about brother: ‘Arthur doesn’t like it when I talk about the game’

Bruna received a plant emoji and hit that curiosity 🌱🌿

And the Queridometro keeps yielding! Brunna Gonçalves also wants to know who was responsible: “I wonder who gave me the plant? Was it Natália?”. “I think it was Rodrigo”, opined the gaúcha, but the carioca says that her brother said he gave her a ‘heart’. The man from Ceará joked: “I gave you a plant because I think you are a rare plant”. “Really? Am I a rose?”, Brunna replied.

Look x emoji? Trend ! 🐍👗🐍

Brunna Gonçalves took the opportunity to wear a look EVERYTHING to do with the emoji she received. The ballerina then blurted out: “‘I dressed for the person himself, who is a plant. Look at my look! It’s a tree”. 🤣🤣🤣

Brunna Gonçalves wears clothes with a plant print and says: ‘Where, who was it?’

Want to know everything that goes on at BBB22’s house? Stay tuned on #RedeBBB 👀

Do you already follow BBB on social media?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil