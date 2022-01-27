BBB22: Linn da Quebrada and Naiara Azevedo discuss | Column Fábia Oliveira

Shortly after the crying crisis in the kitchen of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ because of the kiss between Eslô and Lucas, Natália is taken to the Grunge Room by Linn da Quebrada, Naiara Azevedo and Jessilane to calm down. The country girl then starts an argument with Linn da Quebrada for wanting to advise her sister.

“Let her feel. Let’s hear her. Or did you hear what she’s feeling?” asks Linn. “Let me talk to her. Natália, you are making me feel like a clown, a fool, because I, in front of the whole of Brazil…”, continues Naiara Azevedo. At that moment, Linn da Quebrada interrupts her and says: “It’s not about you, Naiara. This is about what she’s feeling.”

After the ‘wake up’, the two continue talking individually. “Linn, going crazy over a male? For the love of God”, says Naiara Azevedo. “Can I say something to you? Let her feel it and then we’ll talk”, ponders Linn da Quebrada.

However, Naiara continues to declare that she would not let Natália give up the reality show. “I know. I was trying to help and she doesn’t want help. I won’t let her press the button because of a male”, she shoots. “It will put pressure on her head”, says Linn da Quebrada.