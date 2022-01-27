BBB22: Suspect of leaking Natalia’s intimate video is identified by the police, but denies involvement: “I don’t know what else to do”

The suspect of leaking an intimate video of Natália Deodato, from BBB 22, was identified by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais. The 22-year-old sister had a relationship with the 39-year-old man between 2019 and 2020. Authorities reported that the suspect will be subpoenaed to testify in the coming days.

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informs that it has initiated a police investigation and steps are being carried out to investigate the facts. The suspect, duly identified, will be summoned in the next few days.“, informed the police, in a note to Notícias da TV. The process is under judicial secrecy and the investigation is under the responsibility of the Family Department of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais.

In the video in question, released on January 19, the nail designer appears performing oral sex on a man. It is worth emphasizing that disclosure of any intimate content without the victim’s consent is a crime provided for by law and the penalty for the infraction can be up to 5 years of imprisonment. As soon as they learned about the leak, the girl’s family sought out the Specialized Police Station for Women’s Assistance, in Belo Horizonte, and registered a report.

In an interview with G1 Minas, on Monday (24), the suspect denied any involvement in the case. According to the man, he even received death threats with the repercussion. “I was with my son in Bahia since the 16th of January so he could play in a soccer tournament. I became aware of this video last week when more than 20 people started sending me, and it also arrived in a group. I was not the one who released these images, nor did I know that this recording existed. I’m not the one with her in the video either“, he claimed.

The police record shows the man’s name and phone number, where the video would have been spread. The document also mentions that the suspect had already threatened to disclose the images about two years ago. At the time, he would have given up doing it, but the idea would have come back with Natália’s entry into the BBB.

In his version, the two had a relationship for 11 months, coming to an end in January 2020. The man would have discovered betrayal on the part of the model and would have threatened to make the jumps public. “Since this video started to circulate that I have no peace, the police came to my house Saturday and took a notebook, a watch, a shirt and a TV audience research equipment that I already had. I arrived yesterday from a trip and I didn’t have the courage to enter the house, I left my residence in Belo Horizonte and I’m somewhere else. I am afraid for myself, for my 9 year old son and for my whole family.“, he said.

“I don’t know what else to do, I don’t have money to pay a lawyer. I’m out of work because of all this. I did not release this video“, continued the suspect. He has yet to be subpoenaed, and hopes the investigation will be completed soon, confirming his innocence. Natalia’s advisor was also contacted by G1 Minas, and stated that “the legal department follows the case”.