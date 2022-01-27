Beer can increase the risks of having covid, while wine can decrease

posted on 01/26/2022 17:02



According to the researchers, the lower or higher risk of covid is not in the level of alcohol present in the drinks, but in the content of polyphenols – (credit: Freepik)

Much has been studied about everyday activities that can reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus. A study developed by the Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China, published in the academic journal Frontiers in Nutrition, analyzed the different types of alcoholic beverages and whether they could help with the risks of contracting covid. People who drink red wine regularly, for example, were 10% to 17% less likely to contract the disease. However, people who drink cider or beer were more likely to contract Covid-19.

The study analyzed data from 473,957 people in the UK Biobank Study — a research project that has collected health and lifestyle information from nearly 500,000 participants in the UK since 2006. They investigated the association of alcohol with covid, looking at the impact on infection and mortality.

From the analyses, the researchers found that white wine and champagne drinkers — who consume between 1 and 4 glasses a week — had a 7% to 8% lower risk of contracting Covid-19, compared to non-drinkers. . But, this effect was not significant when they consumed five or more cups per week.

Those who consumed fortified wine (between 1 to 2 glasses a week) had a 12% lower risk of infection. However, any consumption of three or more glasses per person was not associated with lower risks.

Looking at beer and cider, those who consumed had a 7% to 28% higher risk of contracting Covid-19, regardless of the amount they consumed, compared to non-drinkers.

That is, high consumption of red wine, white wine, champagne and low intake of fortified wine had protective effects against covid-19. The consumption of beer and cider, regardless of the frequency and amount of alcohol intake, and high consumption of spirits (more than five glasses per week) were associated with an increased risk of contracting covid-19.

and why this happens?



According to the researchers, the lower or higher risk of covid is not in the level of alcohol present in the drinks, but in the content of polyphenols, which have antioxidant properties.

Red wine, for example, has the highest concentrations of phenolic compounds, such as stilbenes, proanthocyanidins, and resveratrol. These polyphenols can lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and inhibit the effects of viruses such as the flu and other respiratory tract-related infections.

When they adhere to human cells, these particles help the body defend itself. Beer does not have this compound and this may be the key to understanding why wine has proven to be more “defensive” against covid, while other drinks do not.

These findings may suggest that the specific class of polyphenolic constituents may be responsible for the beneficial effect of alcoholic beverages against Covid-19, rather than the concentration of alcohol.

The researchers also explain that they did not take into account the ingredients and the concentration of polyphenols (common chemical structure, which act as antioxidants) of the subtypes of alcoholic beverages, requiring a more detailed study of the ingredients and the concentration of polyphenols in the future.