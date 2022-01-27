Beer guide for those who want to start tasting | Shopping Guide

There are more than 150 styles – or classifications – of beers in the world, such as Lager, IPA, Pale Ale, Weissbier and many others.

Each of these styles has differences between fermentation methods, amount of ingredients, level of bitterness and alcohol content.

It’s easy to get confused with so many options and even make choices that don’t fit your individual taste. But you can start with the basics and gradually improve your taste.

THE g1 selected 9 beers with prices in online stores at the end of January ranging from R$7 to R$29.

At the end of the report, see the expert tips to start tasting beer and meet the main styles of beer to enter this world little by little.

The Black Princess Miss Blonde is a blonde ale in golden color and creamy appearance, balanced bitterness and notes of fruit and spices.

Its alcohol content is 5.2%. At the end of January, the 600ml bottle was found for R$17 in online stores.

Campos do Jordão Ginger Ale is a weisbier (wheat beer) with ginger in the formulation, with light acidity and little bitterness. Its alcohol content is 4.2%.

Its color is straw yellow and still offers flavor of spices, being indicated for refreshing days. The 500 ml bottle cost R$29 in online stores in the last week of January.

Colorado Appia Weiss is a wheat beer using honey from orange trees in its composition. Because of this, it has a sweeter and fuller flavor.

The beer has an alcohol content of 5.5% and, in January, its 300ml bottle was sold for R$7 in the main internet stores.

Eisenbahn Pale Ale brings a light hop bitterness, with malty and fruity notes, with brewing that follows the Belgian school. Its alcohol content is 4.8%, with light body.

At the end of January, the long neck bottle (355ml) of beer was sold for R$7 in the main online stores.

The Goose Island IPA is a style beer India Pale Ale with tropical fruity and herbal aroma. Brings a balanced bitterness and medium body.

Its alcohol content is 5.9%. The beer was sold for R$12 a 355 ml bottle in January in online stores.

As its name says, Patagonia Bohemian Pilsener is an Argentine style beer pilsen, with an alcohol content of 5.2%.

bring fruity and fresh aroma, with a deep golden color. The 740ml bottle was sold in January for R$16 in online stores.

Therezópolis Weissbier is a wheat beer low bitterness and citrus finish, with notes of banana and spices.

Its alcohol content is 5.5%. The 500ml bottle went for R$12 in online stores at the end of January.

Utopia Blonde Fatale is a beer in the style American Premium Lager full-bodied and slightly bitter, with 5.3% alcohol content.

In the last week of January, the 500ml bottle was sold for R$ 25 in online stores.

Wals Session Citra is a Session IPA with citrus aroma, great refreshness and moderate bitterness. It has a low alcohol content: 3.9%.

The 600ml bottle cost R$25 on average in the main online stores in January.

Beer: how to start tasting

HOW IT’S MADE: Beer is the result of the fermentation of water, malt, hops and yeast. The styles – or types – of beers vary according to the school and the type of fermentation used.

WHICH SCHOOL: The brewing world follows four “schools”, which serve as a reference for each style of beer.

are they the german (Pilsen, Weiss, Bock), Belgian (Witbier, Blond Ale, Strong Ale), English (Stout, English Pale Ale, English IPA) and American (American Pale Ale, American Ale, Cream Ale).

Knowing the school helps you learn more about beer. “Culture helps to understand styles and their recipes. To realize that there are British and German school beers and to see the recipes from historical points of view. There are English IPAs that go to the United States in the 1980s and become American IPAs, for example,” explains sommelière Bia Amorim.

WHICH FERMENTATION: The main forms of fermentation – the process created by the bacteria present in the yeasts that transform the sugar in the ingredients into alcohol – are the lager (with fermentation taking place at the bottom of the tank) and ale (happening at the top of the tank).

There are also beers from mixed, hybrid and spontaneous fermentation, rarer and harder to find.

THE BASIC: Learning to drink beer takes place in phases. It’s not enough to choose by name or pretty label and be disappointed in the taste later.

“You have to train your sensory, and that happens over time. You can’t go to extremes right away”, says René dos Santos, specialist and owner of the craft brewery Everbrew.

“It is advisable to start with pilsen, wheat, IPA and dry stout and only then reach the extremes, but without being in too much of a hurry so as not to get frustrated.”

“There are beers that are more or less alcoholic, more bitter, more malty and even more acidic”, explains Amorim.

The first step is almost always with shelf beers, from the most well-known brands, which are mostly pilsen-style. “These are beers that are not so complex in flavor, but are suitable for everyday use.”, says the sommelier.

At pilsen – or pilsener – are low in alcohol, slightly bitter and harmonize with any type of dish.

In general, big brands, such as Antarctica, Skol and Brahma are synonymous with this style.

ARTISANAL OR INDUSTRIAL: getting to know the beer culture often takes to find artisanal beers, made by small breweries.

But this is not always the case, as large conglomerates buy smaller artisanal brands – see Colorado, from Ribeirão Preto, which is now part of the multinational Ambev.

“I see more for the care, zeal and volume of production than for the artisanal name”, comments René dos Santos, who produces beers in Santos.

“A production of 40 thousand liters per month is 100% tested and monitored. One of 500 thousand liters is impossible to go and see how production is every day, without depending on technology or equipment.”

WHEAT: experts indicate start with wheat beers, of the style witbier, and follow an increasing scale of flavors and intensity in the drink.

Witbiers usually have more fruity notes, with a touch of orange and lemon zest, citrus fruits and macerated coriander. drinks like blue moon fit into this category.

“These are refreshing beers that are easy to drink, more tropical”, comments Amorim. They pair well with fish and even Japanese food.

SOUR: In the next step of the flavor scale, Santos indicates the style beers sour, which tend to have more fruit combinations in the formulation to balance acidity or sourness. “Reminds me of a frizzante”, says the brewer.

Sour beers harmonize flavor with seafoodr, spicy cheeses, fish and even yogurt.

MANIA: The style beers IPA (India Pale Ale) they can cause awkwardness at the first sip.

“It’s too bitter, but you get used to that bitterness and then it’s what you look for in beer. It’s an extreme of pleasant bitternessl”, says Santos.

It is common to find IPAs for sale in hamburgers, as this style of beer harmonizes very well with meat and barbecue.

DESSERT: Discovering new beers also means reaching a level of flavor, including that category to close the tasting.

The style beers stout they are more alcoholic and sweet, perfect to accompany desserts. The famous Guinness, for example, is a dry stout.

“Wine is in the range of 14% alcohol, stout reaches 12%. It’s very good to end the day, but not recommended to be the first and burn the start. As it is denser, it will interfere with the tasting of the others.”, explains the brewer

RARE FLAVORS: more exotic styles of beer, and not suitable for all palates, include styles of mixed fermentation – made in oak barrels through which whiskey or wine has already passed. They are beers of styles suitable for those who are more experienced and have a trained palate.

“These are beer flavors that cannot be produced repeatedly, since each barrel has its own microorganisms that contribute to the aromas. And they can taste like spoiled cheese, which is not for everyone”, says Santos.

style beers lambic, in natural fermentation, do not stay in tanks or vats, but in open spaces, absorbing yeasts from the air. The result is beers with vinegar tones – they are rare to find and usually have a higher price, reaching hundreds of reais in Brazil.