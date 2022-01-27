Best Samsung phone with 5G to buy in 2022

This list brings the best Samsung phones with 5G for those who are fans of the brand. That is, if you like South Korean smartphones and want to change your current model for one that supports the next generation of mobile broadband, you can start here.

I divided the models into five categories: the best Samsung phone with 5G of all, the intermediate, the one with the best value for money, the best for photos and the cheapest. All are described with their main specifications and have the price range, considering the best value available in national retail.

If you choose any of them, you will take home a good cell phone. And even if you have or intend to buy one that is not mentioned below, you will have a very good smartphone.

Best Samsung phone with 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

When we think of the best device of all, we are going to look for the one that has the most features, regardless of the price. That’s why the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was chosen for this list: it’s Samsung’s most powerful and complete foldable at the moment.

The phone has, in addition to 5G, a top-of-the-line processor, the Snapdragon 888, two screens, an external 6.2-inch and an external 7.6-inch. It still has a triple set of cameras on the back, plus two more for selfies, one on each display. The battery is not that big, but you can stay away from the socket all day.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 even offers protection against up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. And it brings cool features like DeX mode, NFC (with Samsung Pay) and wireless charging, including reverse.

The big problem with the device is its price, which is in the range of R$ 12,000. It’s a cell phone for those who want the best and most advanced technology today, and they can pay for it.

Best Samsung phone with mid-range 5G

Galaxy A52s

The successor to the Galaxy A52 is the best mid-range because it brings some improvements over the model from the first half of 2021.

In addition, it is a little more complete than the Galaxy M52, as it has more cameras, higher screen density – due to the slightly smaller display – and resistance to dust and up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

The Galaxy A52s is quite powerful for a mid-ranger, with the Snapdragon 778G chip, which has 5G support. The rear camera set is triple, with a main, an ultra-wide, a macro and a depth camera. The Super AMOLED screen is 6.5 inches and reaches a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The only downside of the Galaxy A52s to the Galaxy M52 is the battery, which is 500mAh less. Even so, the device manages to deliver a little more than a day of use.

The best mid-range Samsung phone with 5G can be found in Brazilian online retail for between R$1,800 and R$2,200. Any price in this range is a good investment, and if you can get it for less than that, it’s a promotion not to be missed.

Best Samsung phone with 5G value for money

Galaxy S21 FE

Launched in early 2022, the most affordable version of the Galaxy S21 lineup didn’t take long to catch the attention of Samsung fans. The Galaxy S21 FE has everything to work just like its predecessor, as it brings everything good in the two main models of the line at a more affordable price.

It’s okay that it arrived in Brazil with the same Exynos 2100 platform as the other models, but the presence of 5G corrects what was missing in the Galaxy S20 FE. For the rest, it is practically an S21 Plus with a small cost cut in materials and some components, while still delivering an excellent smartphone.

This model features a 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, a triple camera with a 12 MP main and an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 32 MP selfies and a 4,500 mAh battery. It’s a slightly smaller version of the S21 Plus.

The Galaxy S21 FE still brings the differentials of the line, such as DeX mode and wireless charging, including reverse. And it has protection against dust and up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. All this for an approximate value of R$ 3,800 to R$ 4,000.

Best Samsung phone with 5G for photos

Galaxy S21 Ultra

If the affordable version of the line is the best value for money, the more complete version appears on the list as the best Samsung phone with 5G for photos.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the bulkier version of the South Korean brand’s top-of-the-line models today, and the only one from the company launched in 2021 to feature curved screen sides.

The device has a 6.8-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and S Pen support. In addition to the Exynos 2100 platform, it comes with more memory than the other models in the line, as it has 12 GB of RAM. And the battery has 5,000 mAh, with support for charging 25 W with cable and 15 W wireless, in addition to 4.5 W reverse.

But the big difference is in the set of cameras. The main one has 108 MP, which is aided by a 12 MP ultra-wide and two telephoto lenses, being a 10 MP with 3x optical zoom and a 10 MP periscope that zooms up to 10x. On the front, selfies have a maximum resolution of 40 MP.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra cost less than BRL 5,000 at the beginning of 2022, but has already risen again to its more common value of BRL 5,400 in a few days. Any amount slightly below that is already worth investing in today, as it is one of the most complete Samsung phones available today.

Best Samsung phone with cheap 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

To end the list, the one that is probably what most people are interested in: the best cheap Samsung 5G phone.

Before I even continue, I warn you that the fact that it is cheap does not mean that it will deliver such a good experience. It is really a low cost cell phone that supports the fifth generation of mobile broadband.

Galaxy A32 5G looks the same as the 4G model, but very different specifications (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The Galaxy A32 5G has even slightly more modest specs than the 4G version. It starts with the screen, which has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The platform is MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 5G, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

This model still has a 5,000 mAh battery and a quad camera with a 48 MP main sensor. It is a cheaper option for a Samsung cell phone with 5G, but it is not necessarily a good alternative, as its price ranges from R$1,800 to R$2,000. Then it’s better to get the Galaxy A52s, even if it’s a little more expensive.