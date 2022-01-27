BH postpones return to children’s classes and cancels Carnival holiday

The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), informed today that the beginning of classes for children, aged between 5 and 11 years old, will be postponed. Initially scheduled for February 3, the date had moved to the 14th.

The intention, according to Kalil, is to ensure that these children start the school year immunized against covid-19. Also for this reason, the mayor appealed to parents and family members to take their children to be vaccinated.

“I want to say to parents, as a manager, as a parent and as a grandparent, to take their children to be vaccinated. One dose of Pfizer or CoronaVac in a child protects them by more than 90%. Children are getting sick. AND it is cruel for this father and mother, who protected themselves, not to have a conscience, or to be afraid, and not vaccinate their children”, he said.

The decision applies to all schools in the city. However, private institutions, state government or federal, have the autonomy to resume classes on the date they prefer. In addition, the start of face-to-face activities for children up to 4 years old, or over 11 years old, will not change.

The decision was made jointly by the Municipal Health and Education Departments, together with the Pandemic Facing Committee.

The mayor asked the population not to compare the postponement of early childhood education classes with the maintenance of events such as football games. Kalil pointed out that, in these spaces, there are mainly “protected, vaccinated adults”.

“The child is not protected, he is not vaccinated. It is a public obligation to protect the child, and that is what we are going to do. But we need the collaboration of the population. Take your children, for God’s sake, to be vaccinated”, asked Kalil.

BH will not have a holiday during Carnival

The capital of Minas also announced another measure to contain the spread of the disease. The city will not have a holiday during Carnival. The objective is for Belo Horizonte to follow a normal routine during the period.

Therefore, the mayor asked that the commerce work normally. “We want a normal city at Carnival,” he said.

The Sindilojas-BH (Belo Horizonte Shopkeepers Union) informed, however, that the operation should be normal on Saturday, February 26th. On Sunday (27), Monday (28) and Tuesday (1), there will be no work. On Ash Wednesday (2) the forecast is for closed trade in the morning, with return to activities from 12 pm.

In addition, Kalil announced that from next Monday (31), in addition to the vaccination certificate against the disease, people must also present negative tests for covid-19 to enter events.

According to the mayor, 85% of those hospitalized in the city’s public network are not vaccinated. The other 15% are people with comorbidities. Currently, the occupancy rate of ICU and ward beds for patients with covid-19 is at 82% – on high alert. The average transmission rate, however, is at 1.15, at the alert level.

“Whoever does not wear a mask, whoever does not clean their hands, whoever has not taken the full cycle of vaccine, will pay the price”, he said.