Bia Haddad shines, wins double seeded #2 and advances to the final

Brazilian tennis player and Kazakh Anna Danilina defeated Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, seeded number 2 of the Australian Grand Slam. Bia Haddad’s duo suffered, but prevailed in the semifinals by 2 sets to 1, with partials 6/4, 5/7 and 6/4.

The 25-year-old from São Paulo is the 1st Brazilian to reach an Australian Open decision in the Open Era and consolidates the good moment of Brazil in women’s tennis, which celebrated the Olympic bronze in Tokyo and also the good campaign of Luisa Stefani in the last US Open, when the double player reached the semifinal of the American Grand Slam.

The match started balanced, with the two pairs taking time to adjust on the court, even so Bia Haddad was already starting to stand out.

After an exchange of breaks, the pair of the Brazilian managed to win a very important game in the service of the Japanese to open 5 to 4 and then they served to win the 1st set 6-4.

Bia Haddad and Danilina continued to control the match in the 2nd set and soon got a break in Aoyama’s 1st service game in the partial.

Afterwards, the Brazilian duo ended up relaxing and the Japanese ones grew. Bia Haddad had the chance to serve for the game, but it ended up being broken.

Then, the seed number 2 turned the partial and won the 2nd set by 7 to 5 to tie the match.

The spot in the final was decided in the 3rd set. Bia Haddad managed to control her nervousness and the partnership to break, again, Aoyama at the beginning of the partial.

The game was played until the end and the same scenario was repeated. As in the 2nd set, the Brazilian had 5-4 in her service game.

Serving for the game for the 2nd time, Bia Haddad scored a great service and beat the Japanese with great emotion.

Now, Bia Haddad and Danilina face Krejcikova and Siniakova in the decision. Czech female tennis players lead the WTA doubles rankings.

The women’s grand final of the doubles is scheduled for the early hours of Saturday to Sunday from one in the morning.