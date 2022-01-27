Bitcoin Rally Cools After Fed Decision, Ethereum Rivals Drop 30% on Week, Solana Tokens Could Soar

A rally that took Bitcoin (BTC) close to $39,000 lost steam and sent the cryptocurrency’s price back below $37,000 after the Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday confirmed its intention to reduce its balance sheet, in addition to raising interest rates “soon”.

At 7:22 am, Bitcoin was trading at $36,598, down 2.9% over the last 24 hours and down 12.3% on the week. Ethereum (ETH), the second largest crypto asset by market capitalization, operated at $2,445.41, down 1.8% on the day and with 21% accumulated losses in the last seven days.

Bitcoin briefly surged to nearly $39,000 shortly after the US central bank released its statement, in a sign that the market believed the news was already priced in. However, following the stock market, the digital asset began to retreat as investors and traders digested comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell said he would not rule out a rate hike at a future meeting and signaled that the central bank will constantly remove liquidity injection into the economy to combat high inflation.

“After hearing Fed Chair Powell speak, it became clear that the risk of further rate hikes was high,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in his daily newsletter. “The Fed can raise rates at every other meeting, and the balance sheet reduction can start in May or June,” he said.

On the other hand, Moya added that the panic in selling cryptocurrencies may be over. If this is confirmed, the expert expects to see a new rally in altcoins, as long as Bitcoin manages to start a new rise and stabilize between $40,000 and $50,000.

Trader and investor Vinícius Terranova is more cautious, and, although he also recommends selling at this time, he considers that it is too early to say that a new high is ahead.

“We failed to hit $40,000, but there hasn’t been a lower low yet. But, it can be a trap and we must be careful. Unless BTC decides it’s time to move it all back up. Either way, this is no time to panic. It’s time to wait and be patient.”

For now, Bitcoin’s retreat is enough to hit several altcoins, such as Binance Coin (BNB), which has dropped 3.3% and is already 20% down on the week, side by side with XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA).

More recent smart contract projects that rose a lot in 2021 suffer even more, as is the case of Solana (SOL), Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX), which recorded losses of around 5% in the last 24 hours and around 30 % in the week.

The worst performers of the day are Waves (WAVES), which comes from a strong rise the day before, and the Quant token (QNT), focused on blockchain integration for companies. Both are down 13.8% in the last 24 hours.

Among the positive highlights of the day are Theta Fuel (TFUEL) and Theta Network (THETA), which soar in price amid anticipation for the launch of a new NFTs platform called Tdrop.

On the other hand, assets that run on Solana (SOL) may soon skyrocket in price: Coinbase is ready to list several tokens on this network, breaking a tradition hitherto that gave preference to assets created on Ethereum.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:22 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 36,598.29 -2.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,445.41 -1.8% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 371.07 -3.3% Cardano (ADA) $1.06 +0.3% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.609545 -2.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.176666 +33% Theta Network (THETA) $2.98 +11.1% Decred (DCR) US$ 60.49 +10% Helium (HNT) $28.75 +8.7% Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00743050 +5.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Waves (WAVES) US$ 1,788.35 -7.5% Quantity (QNT) US$ 94.77 -11.9% OKB (OKB) $20.12 -10.8% Celsius Network (CEL) $2.07 -9.5% Cosmos (ATOM) US$ 31.44 -9.4%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 36.11 +3.17% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 48.40 +0.83% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 40.04 +2.61% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.87 +1.33% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 9.95 +2.47%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (27):

Coinbase Will List Solana Tokens Soon

Coinbase is preparing to release trading for Solana ecosystem tokens, four sources familiar with the plans told CoinDesk.

The American cryptocurrency exchange plans to release trades on tokens created in the SPL format, or “Solana Program Library”, equivalent to Ethereum’s famous ERC-20 standard. Among the assets to be listed will be Solana’s native USDC, with $4.8 billion in current supply, one of the sources said.

The tokens are expected to be made available in the near future. Sought out, Coinbase declined to comment.

Solana’s token listing would mark a change of direction in Coinbase’s listing strategy, which has hitherto favored Ethereum-based assets, in addition to first-tier cryptocurrencies (which have their own blockchain), such as Algorand (ALGO) and Cosmos ( ATOM).

The decentralized finance (DeFi) assets running on Solana are still relatively small in terms of market value. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chainlink (LINK) have a market cap of around $10 billion, Solana’s biggest token is Serum (SRM), which has a market cap of just $281 million.

The expectation is that the listing of the assets could trigger a price explosion in the Solana ecosystem, a phenomenon called the “Coinbase effect”, which has become common given the relevance of Coinbase in the US market.

Tesla did not dispose of any more Bitcoin, shows Q4 balance

The value of Bitcoin held by Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 was unchanged from the end of the previous quarter, at $1.26 billion, the electric car maker said in its quarterly report released yesterday.

Tesla did not buy or sell any Bitcoin in the quarter, nor did it record any losses in the value of its Bitcoin holdings because the price was essentially flat from the end of the third quarter to the end of the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, Tesla also did not increase or reduce its holdings in bitcoin, but was required to report a loss of $51 million to reflect the decline in the cryptocurrency’s price.

Under US digital asset accounting rules, if the price of an asset drops during a quarter, the company must record the drop. But if the price increases, it cannot add the gain to the balance sheet.

Tesla announced in February that it had purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. Later in the first quarter, the company reduced its bitcoin position by 10%, a sale that boosted earnings for that quarter by $272 million. Tesla did not buy or sell any Bitcoin in Q2.

Sandbox Announces $50 Million Fund to Accelerate Metaverse Projects

Project The Sandbox has announced the launch of a $50 million-funded incubator to accelerate metaverse projects in partnership with Brinc, the company announced Wednesday.

The program will invest up to $250,000 in 30 to 40 metaverse startups per year over a three-year period. The best performing projects will also receive up to an additional $150,000 in SAND and LAND tokens, native to The Sandbox platform.

“The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator is a major expansion of our ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of metaverse entrepreneurs,” said Sebastien Borget, co-founder of Sandbox, in a note.

Sandbox is an arm of Animoca Brands, an investment company very active in the metaverse sector. Animoca Brands raised $360 million this month after doubling its valuation in three months to $5.5 billion.

