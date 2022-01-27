Blizzard bets on new survival game

Blizzard, which is now part of the Microsoft group, is working on developing a survival game that promises to be another big hit in the gaming industry.

Also read: Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard

The company is famous for successful games like World of Warcraft, devil and overwatch. This week, it made a statement on its official website, talking about the high-budget survival game development, which will take place in a universe unlike anything we’ve seen before:

“Blizzard is embarking on our next mission. We’re going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we haven’t met yet, stories yet to be told and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibilities, waiting to be explored.”

Despite being in the early stages of development, we are already very excited about this news! Even more so because there are very few survival games for PC, only for consoles. What did you think of this news? Tell us!