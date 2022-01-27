BMW iX | Smart SUV arrives in Brazil with giant power and autonomy

BMW broke new ground by announcing the iX electric SUV, which literally changes color at the touch of a button, during CES 2022. After showing off its details in the metaverse, the model began pre-ordering in real-world stores this Monday, 24th of December. January. And its attractions are artificial intelligence and gigantic autonomy.

In a press release, the manufacturer confirmed that the simplest version, the XDrive40i, will have two electric motors that, together, will deliver 326 horsepower and 64.2 kgfm of torque. In addition, it will go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and will have a range of up to 476 kilometers on a single charge.

BMW iX’s great differential is its technological package and autonomy of up to 630 km per charge (Photo: Disclosure / BMW)

The most complete variant, the xDrive50i, has even more impressive configurations. The two top-of-the-range BMW iX electric motors deliver 523 horsepower and 78 kgfm of torque, enough to push the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds. The autonomy is also greater than that of the other version, reaching an impressive 630 kilometers per charge.

“After launching an electric model and having the entire BMW range connected in the country, the time has come to go further with a model that represents a new step in the connection between the car, passengers and the world, updates itself, learns its habits and anticipates your desires with artificial intelligence”, commented Roberto Carvalho, Commercial Director of BMW do Brasil.

BMW also informed that it will give those who buy any of the models with two chargers: one of the Wallbox type (wall), of 22 kW; another, the Flexible Charger portable charger.

BMW iX will arrive in two versions at dealerships (Image: Disclosure / BMW)

BMW iX: smart, interactive and well-equipped

According to the German automaker, the iX is the “first smart car in Brazil”.

One of the car’s differentials is the Intelligent Personal Assistant, a feature that allows the vehicle to be able to analyze the path being taken, cross-reference with time and destination data and, thus, take spontaneous actions that have already been done previously by the driver. , for example, opening the driver’s window alone to open the electronic gate of the residence.

In terms of interactivity, the promises are also ambitious. According to the automaker, the so-called Shy Tech allows controlling the functions of the multimedia system by voice commands, gestures, touch or in the more traditional way, through the buttons on the center console.

BMW iX will have an “almost infinite” equipment list, according to the brand (Image: Disclosure / BMW)

The equipment list “almost infinite”, according to BMW, has four-zone digital air conditioning, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system with 30 speakers, 1,615W of power and 4D function; iPhone-compatible virtual key, cruise control, lane-keeping assistant, parking assistant, which even dispenses with the use of brakes and accelerators in manoeuvres; and preparation for 5G connectivity.

BMW iX: Availability in Brazil

The BMW iX arrives in Brazil in nine body color options (Alpine White, Carbon Black, Sapphire Black, Cashmere Silver, Sophisto Grey, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Mountain Ridge Blue, Bay Storm Gray and Aventurine Red), in addition to three interior finishing options (Sensatec Oyster, Sensatec Mocha, Sensatec Black, Amido Leather and Castanea Leather).

The German automaker has set the prices of the two versions that will be available in Brazil – which will not change color, it is worth noting. The most “basic” of them, the XDrive40i will have prices starting at R$ 654,950. The more complete xDrive50i will start at R$799,950.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

