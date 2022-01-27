Bolsonaro and his stupid acolytes destroy public health with impunity – 01/26/2022 – Drauzio Varella

Justice needs to punish criminals who attack public health. If you continue with your arms crossed, you have to explain to society why you don’t.

Last weekend I was invited to participate in a petition written by USP professors, in repudiation of a document from the Ministry of Health that had the nerve to insist on the farce of the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, a feature that vaccines would lack, according to them. .

I signed, of course, as did 45,000 colleagues in the first 24 hours.

Despite the mass adherence, I am sure that it will be another action incapable of altering the course of the policies adopted by a demoralized ministry, commanded by an incompetent bootlicker, with sub-zero credibility, which shames our profession under the subservient gaze. of the Federal Council of Medicine.

For a year now, journalists, doctors and scientists have appeared in the mass media to repeat exhaustively that vaccines are safe and protect against serious forms of the disease, claims defended by all medical societies. I don’t know of a single doctor with a minimum of scientific training who would contest the need to vaccinate the population; those who attack vaccines on the internet or in the government are ignorant, short on intelligence or malicious, there is no fourth alternative.

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of columns and blogs from Folha; exclusive to subscribers.

In contrast, the minister and his assistants in charge of the dirty work do their best to discredit vaccination and sow doubts about the safety of preparations approved by Anvisa, one of the most respected agencies in the world.

The effort to confuse the people is so great that the Minister of Health, accompanied by the minister who had the privilege of receiving Jesus on top of a guava tree, traveled to Lençóis Paulista, determined to explore the case of a girl who had cardiac arrest hours after receive the vaccine.

The minister hastened to publicize the “suspect” on Twitter, without mentioning that the medical report had already concluded that the episode was not related to the vaccine. On the same platform, the minister liked his colleague’s message.

To complete the show of horrors and lowly opportunism, the President of the Republic himself took the trouble to call the child’s family members, in contrast to the contempt for the 623,000 Brazilian families who lost loved ones in the pandemic.

While in England the prime minister may fall over a little party that went against the official recommendations of social isolation, in Brazil, the president, the minister of health and their handpicked acolytes in the catacombs of human stupidity conspire against public health without let nothing happen to them.

This pandemic is longer than we expected. The omicron variant spreads at an impressive rate. In more than 50 years of medicine, I have never seen a virus so contagious. The most

old people said that smallpox was like that, but I didn’t get to see why vaccination wiped the virus off the face of the Earth.

We cannot delude ourselves, this variant will not immunize us collectively. I have several patients who had Covid, received the three doses of the vaccine and got sick again in the last few weeks, although with discreet symptoms.

If the disease caused by the previous variants did not produce sufficient levels of antibodies to prevent infection by the omicron, what certainty can there be that a new strain capable of circumventing the immunity induced by it will not emerge? SARS-CoV-2 will remain among us.

The more contagious the variant and the more unvaccinated people spread the virus, the longer it has to mutate again.

Facing an epidemic of such complexity requires competent specialists, centralized coordination, organized health services and politicians aware of their responsibilities, to convince the

population that everyone should be vaccinated and take other precautions to reduce transmission as much as possible.

Admitting that unscrupulous authorities are dedicated to doing the exact opposite, putting everyone’s health and lives at risk with impunity, is a bad example for dealing with this and future epidemics. Justice does not have the right to omit itself, it needs to make it clear to the next generations that crimes against public health must be punished with rigor in our country.