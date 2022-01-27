Bolsonaro announces 33.24% increase in teachers’ salary floor | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Thursday (27) that he has readjusted the salary floor for teachers across the country by 33.24%. With this, the floor goes from R$ 2,886 to R$ 3,845.

The information that the government would give this adjustment was anticipated by Ana Flor’s blog.

The law on the minimum salary for teachers, enacted in 2008, establishes that the readjustment is carried out annually, in the month of January.

According to Ana Flor’s blog, government sectors debated until the night of this Wednesday (26) what the size of the readjustment should be.

Civil House, Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Education were considering a 7.5% increase, which would cater to governors and mayors, as states and municipalities bear most of the cost of the basic education payroll.

But the pressure of parliamentarians in the education area and the teaching profession, in addition to the threats of judicialization, led the government not to want to assume the political cost of giving a percentage of readjustment lower than 33%.

The 33% readjustment defended by teachers follows the criteria of the old law of the Basic Education Development and Maintenance Fund (Fundeb), replaced by a new version approved at the end of 2020.

