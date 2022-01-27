Bolsonaro announces 33.24% readjustment for basic education teachers – 01/27/2022 – Education

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced this Thursday (27) a 33% readjustment for basic education teachers.
“We are pleased to announce for teachers, in basic education, a 33.24% increase in the salary floor,” he said on Twitter.
“This is the largest increase ever granted by the federal government since the emergence of the Floor Law,” he added.
The Ministry of Education announces, annually, a salary increase for the category and, this year, it was considering barring the readjustment provided for by the Teaching Floor Law.
Bolsonaro, on Wednesday night, had signaled supporters in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada that he would grant the 33% readjustment.
“I will follow the law. Governors don’t want the [reajuste de] 33%. I’ll give as much as the law allows, which is close to it [33%]ok?”, Bolsonaro said.
