Bolsonaro announces 33.24% readjustment for basic education teachers – 01/27/2022 – Education

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro announces 33.24% readjustment for basic education teachers – 01/27/2022 – Education 0 Views

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced this Thursday (27) a 33% readjustment for basic education teachers.

“We are pleased to announce for teachers, in basic education, a 33.24% increase in the salary floor,” he said on Twitter.

“This is the largest increase ever granted by the federal government since the emergence of the Floor Law,” he added.

The Ministry of Education announces, annually, a salary increase for the category and, this year, it was considering barring the readjustment provided for by the Teaching Floor Law.

Bolsonaro, on Wednesday night, had signaled supporters in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada that he would grant the 33% readjustment.

“I will follow the law. Governors don’t want the [reajuste de] 33%. I’ll give as much as the law allows, which is close to it [33%]ok?”, Bolsonaro said.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

England suspends most anti-Covid measures – News

England on Thursday abandoned almost all the latest restrictions imposed against the Omicron …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved