Bolsonaro authorizes a 33% increase in the salary floor for teachers

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he will grant the “maximum possible” increase for the teacher salary floor. The Chief Executive gave the authorization to the Ministry of Education last Wednesday (26).

the readjustment will be from, approximately 33%according to the newspaper The globe. Bolsonaro’s authorization pitted the Federal Government against governors and mayors, who claim that this increase could destabilize the accounts of states and municipalities.

“I’m going to follow the law. Governors don’t want the 33%, okay? I’m going to give as much as the law allows, which is close to that, okay?” Bolsonaro said.

With the readjustment, the salary floor for teachers should go from BRL 2,886 for about BRL 3,845. The new value of the minimum wage also goes against the suggestion of the Ministry of Economy, which had advised an increase of 7.5%.

Legislation

In 2021, there was a legislative change in education fundingwith approval of the new Fundeb, the basic education maintenance fund. The old rule linked the readjustment of teachers to the variation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services, the ICMS, collected by states. After the change, the expected collection of readjustment would be 33.23%.

Mayors and governors fear that the increase will put too much pressure on public coffers, which could lead to problems in closing accounts.