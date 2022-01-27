Bolsonaro opposes Guedes and grants 33% increase to teachers’ salary floor

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced, on the afternoon of this Thursday (27), a 33.24% readjustment in the salary floor of basic education teachers.

“We are pleased to announce for basic education teachers a 33.24% salary increase. This is the largest increase ever granted by the federal government, since the emergence of the Floor Law,” he said, via Twitter.

The increase takes into account the value, per student, for the variation of inflation in the last two years, as foreseen by the Teaching Law.

According to the president, more than 1.7 million teachers from states and municipalities, who teach more than 38 million students in public schools, will benefit.

With the readjustment, the floor of the category should rise from the current R$ 2,886 to a probable R$ 3,800. The increase granted to teachers goes against the recommendation of the Ministry of Economy, headed by Paulo Guedes, who had suggested a much smaller readjustment, of 7.5%.

Governors and mayors now fear that the increase could put pressure on local public coffers and motivate other categories of civil servants to demand the same readjustment achieved by teachers.

With information from Brazil Agency.

