Book author reacts to film’s censored ending in China

Unsurprisingly, with the censorship laws of China, some productions end up being cut or even banned from the country. But the matter took on a different dimension when Chuck Palahniukbook author Fight Club, found that the end of his story was censored and it was completely different in the country. To everyone’s surprise, he liked the change.

Unlike the grim conclusion and contemplation of buildings being destroyed, in the re-release of the Chinese version of Fight Clubin David Fincher an explanatory credit goes up before all this happens, giving new context to the protagonist’s story:

“Thanks to Tyler’s lead, the police quickly uncovered the entire plan and arrested the criminals. Anticipating the bomb to explode. After the trial, Tyler was sent to an asylum for psychiatric treatment. He was released from the hospital in 2012.” says the sign concluding the Chinese version of the film.

Published by Bloomberg, the content left fans of the production confused, but allowed the book’s author to find a new interpretation for his story. One that took into account the prison system and the way the government would treat the psychiatric disorder of Tyler.

Have You Seen This Sh*t?

This is SUPER wonderful! Everyone gets a happy ending in China! https://t.co/saVA2yro9B pic.twitter.com/20UzTi1nyI — Chuck Palahniuk (@chuckpalahniuk) January 25, 2022

“Have you seen this shit? This is SUPER wonderful! Everyone gets a happy ending in China.” Palahniuk made fun of the matter on Twitter.

The cut was not exclusive to Fight Club. In The Lord of the gunsmovie with Nicolas Cagethe last thirty minutes of the film were replaced by a sign saying: “Yuri Orlov confessed to all his crimes and was found guilty in court, sentenced to life imprisonment.”

Even with the censorship, the cuts did not go unnoticed by the Chinese public. On a platform similar to Twitter, the weiboone user commented: “When you’re told that the hero of The Shawshank Redemption ended up in prison, that there’s no explosion in Fight Club, and that Nicolas Cage was arrested, you start to question whether your memories really exist.”

The film’s official distributor in China, Tecent Videodid not retract on the matter, but it appears the change has upset Palahniuk less than the public expected.

Debates around censorship in China have gained even more steam in recent months. With the implementation of new laws to regularize the culture of idolsLGBT+ TV productions and other guidelines, the public has been keeping an eye on what has been happening in Chinese culture.

